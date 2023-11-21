Philippines vs Indonesia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: PFF

10:27 PM36 minutes ago

10:22 PM41 minutes ago

What time is the Philippines vs Indonesia match corresponding to the 2026 World Cup Qualifier?

This is the kick-off time for the Philippines vs Indonesia match on November 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 8:00 a.m.

Brazil: 8:00 a.m.

Chile: 8:00 a.m.

Colombia: 6:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 a.m.

Spain: 1:00 p.m.

United States: 4:00 a.m. PT and 7:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 5:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 7:00 a.m.

Peru: 6:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 8:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 a.m.

Squad team- Indonesia

Goalkeepers
1. Nadeo Arga Winata - Borneo FC
2. Muhamad Riyandi - Persis Solo
3. Ernando Ari - Persebaya Surabaya

Defenders
4. Andy Setyo - Persikabo
5. M. Edo Febriansah - Persib Bandung
6. Wahyu Prasetyo - PSIS Semarang
7. Rizky Ridho - Persija Jakarta
8. Jordi Amat - Johor Darul Tazim FC
9. Elkan Baggott - Ipswich Town
10. Sandy Walsh - KV Mechelen
11. Shayne Pattynama - Viking FK
12. Asnawi Mangkualam - Jeonnam Dragons
13. Pratama Arhan - Tokio Verdy

Midfielders
14. Saddil Ramdani - Sabah FC
15. Marc Klok - Persib Bandung
16. Rachmat Irianto - Persib Bandung
17. Ricky Kambuaya - Dewa United
18. Witan Sulaeman - Persija Jakarta
19. Egy Maulana - Dewa United
20. Adam Alis - Borneo FC
21. Arkhan Fikri - Arema FC
22. Yakob Sayuri - PSM Makassar

Strikers
23. Hokky Caraka - PSS Sleman
24. Ramadhan Sananta - Persis Solo
25. Dendy Sulistyawan - Bhayangkara Presisi FC
26. Dimas Drajad - Persikabo
27. Rafael Struick - ADO Den Haag

Call-up list - Philippines

Players: ETHERIDGE, Neil Leonard, HANSEN, Kevin Ray, DEYTO, Patrick Phillip, ROTA, Simon, MARTINEZ DE MURGA, Carlos Alberto, TABINAS, Jefferson David, RONTINI, Cristiano, CURRAN, Jesse Thomas, SATO, Daisuke; PUBLIC, Santiago; VILLANUEVA, Dennis; LYNGBO, Simen Alexander; BUGAS, Pocholo; PORTERÍA, José Elmer; OTT, Manuel; OTT, Mike Rigoberto; KEKKONEN, Oskari; INGRESO, Kevin; BAAS, Mikel Justin; REICHELT, Patricio; MARAÑON, Bienvenido; MENZI, Audie; ÁNGELES, Marwin Janver; MELLIZA, Jesús Joaquín; DANIELS, Kenshiro Michael; SCHRÖCK, Stephan Markus.
Background

In the eight most recent encounters, the statistics are in favor of Indonesia, which has won four games, drawn three and lost only one. They have scored 10 goals and conceded nine. 

Also, in history there is a 13-1 result in favor of Indonesia in December 2002, being the biggest victory for this team.

How does Indonesia fare?

Indonesia started a new World Cup road with a tough 5-1 defeat against Iraq, this Tuesday for the second day they face the Philippines, in a duel where it will probably be defined who occupies the last place in this Group F of the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup. 
This team has participated once in the World Cup finals, in France 1938, and has five participations in the Asian Cup, where it will be in the next edition of the tournament to be held in January 2024.
How will the Philippines fare?

The Philippines kicked off a new World Cup journey with a 2-0 loss to Vietnam, and this Tuesday they face Indonesia in the second matchday of Group F of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers, in a duel of teams that lost in the first matchday. 
This team has no record of participation in World Cup finals and only one participation in the Asian Cup, in the 2019 edition. 
The match will be played at the Rizal Memorial Stadium

The Rizal Memorial Stadium, located in Manila, capital of the Philippines will host this match. It was inaugurated in 1934 and has a capacity for 12,873 spectators. 
Photo: Asean Football
Photo: Asean Football
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Philippines vs Indonesia match, valid for Matchday 2 of Group F of the second phase of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
