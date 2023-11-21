Philippines vs Indonesia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Philippines vs Indonesia live in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.
Where and how to watch Philippines vs Indonesia in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers live online.
The Philippines vs Indonesia match will not be streamed.
VAVEL USA
What time is the Philippines vs Indonesia match corresponding to the 2026 World Cup Qualifier?
Argentina: 8:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 8:00 a.m.
Brazil: 8:00 a.m.
Chile: 8:00 a.m.
Colombia: 6:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 6:00 a.m.
Spain: 1:00 p.m.
United States: 4:00 a.m. PT and 7:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 5:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 7:00 a.m.
Peru: 6:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 8:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 7:00 a.m.
Squad team- Indonesia
1. Nadeo Arga Winata - Borneo FC
2. Muhamad Riyandi - Persis Solo
3. Ernando Ari - Persebaya Surabaya
Defenders
4. Andy Setyo - Persikabo
5. M. Edo Febriansah - Persib Bandung
6. Wahyu Prasetyo - PSIS Semarang
7. Rizky Ridho - Persija Jakarta
8. Jordi Amat - Johor Darul Tazim FC
9. Elkan Baggott - Ipswich Town
10. Sandy Walsh - KV Mechelen
11. Shayne Pattynama - Viking FK
12. Asnawi Mangkualam - Jeonnam Dragons
13. Pratama Arhan - Tokio Verdy
Midfielders
14. Saddil Ramdani - Sabah FC
15. Marc Klok - Persib Bandung
16. Rachmat Irianto - Persib Bandung
17. Ricky Kambuaya - Dewa United
18. Witan Sulaeman - Persija Jakarta
19. Egy Maulana - Dewa United
20. Adam Alis - Borneo FC
21. Arkhan Fikri - Arema FC
22. Yakob Sayuri - PSM Makassar
Strikers
23. Hokky Caraka - PSS Sleman
24. Ramadhan Sananta - Persis Solo
25. Dendy Sulistyawan - Bhayangkara Presisi FC
26. Dimas Drajad - Persikabo
27. Rafael Struick - ADO Den Haag
Call-up list - Philippines
Background
Also, in history there is a 13-1 result in favor of Indonesia in December 2002, being the biggest victory for this team.
How does Indonesia fare?
This team has participated once in the World Cup finals, in France 1938, and has five participations in the Asian Cup, where it will be in the next edition of the tournament to be held in January 2024.
How will the Philippines fare?
This team has no record of participation in World Cup finals and only one participation in the Asian Cup, in the 2019 edition.
The match will be played at the Rizal Memorial Stadium
Start of transmission
