Bangladesh vs Lebanon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

How to watch Bangladesh vs LebanonLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Bangladesh vs Lebanon live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Bet 365 app.
Retrospect
There have been three matches between Bangladesh and Lebanon in history, with one win for Bangladesh and two for Lebanon. In the teams' last meeting, in June this year, Lebanon won 2-0, with goals from Hassan Maatouk and Khalil Bader.
Probable Lebanon
Lebanon's probable team for the match is: Matar, Osman, Al Zein, Nassar and Al Hayek; Ayoub, Maatouk, Tneich, Shou and Saad; Darwich.
Probable Bangladesh
Bangladesh's probable team for the match is: Marma, Kazi, Uddin, Gosh and S Hossain; Ridoy, Rana, Bhuyan, Raham and Jony; R Hossain and Fahim.
Return and full strenght!
Lebanon will be at full strength for the match, while Bangladesh will also be without any absentees, with Rana returning after a one-match suspension.
Group I
With the Qualifiers just getting underway, Group I has only played one match, with Australia leading the way after beating Bangladesh. Lebanon and Palestine are tied at the bottom, with Bangladesh in last place with no points.
Last Matches: Lebanon
Lebanon, on the other hand, come in with two defeats and a draw. The first defeat, on October 12, was 3-2 to Montenegro in an away friendly, with goals from Kuc (2) and Osmajic, while Darwich and Tneich scored. On the 17th, a 2-1 defeat came in another friendly, against the United Arab Emirates away from home, with goals from Correa and Adil, while Darwich netted. And on Thursday (16), a goalless draw against Palestine at home.
Last Matches: Bangladesh
Bangladesh come into this match with one draw, one win and one loss. The draw was 1-1 on October 12 with Maldives, in the first round of the Qualifiers, with Nazeem opening the scoring and Uddin equalizing. In the second leg, on October 17, they won 2-1, with goals from Hossain and Fahim, while Ibrahim pulled one back to qualify Bangladesh for the second round. And on Thursday (16) the defeat came 7-0 to Australia, with goals from Souttar, Borrello, Duke (2) and Maclaren (3).
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the World Cup Qualifiers match: Bangladesh vs Lebanon Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.