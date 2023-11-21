Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia on TV in real time?
When is the Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Chinese Taipe's probable line-up
Malaysia's probable line-up
Taiwan or Chinese Taipei
The name chosen for Taiwan in the official games surprised many people, but it was the solution that displeased neither China nor Taiwan. The Asian island did not agree with the names "Taiwan", "Taiwan, China" and "Formosa", as the Taiwanese believed that these names were unrepresentative and made it appear that Taiwan was subordinate to the People's Republic of China.
The Chinese, however, rejected the name Republic of China, since Taiwan, like Hong Kong, is a dependent state of the People's Republic of China.
Taiwan then accepted the name Chinese Taipei because it didn't make it clear what the island's real relationship was with the large Asian country, and it didn't displease China.
Safawi Rasid
Malaysia
In the second half, Malaysia took the lead again in the 11th minute through Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, who completed a header from Safawi Rasid's cross5. Kyrgyzstan reacted and turned the game around with two goals from Anton Zemlianukhin, in the 18th and 26th minutes, both from individual moves. Malaysia didn't give up and equalized in the 36th minute through Dion Cools, who took advantage of a corner taken by Safawi Rasid and headed it into the corner5. In the 47th minute, Malaysia pulled off a heroic victory with Faisal Halim, who received a pass from Syafiq Ahmad and shot from outside the area, hitting Matiash's angle. Malaysia had 14 shots, seven of which were on target, while Kyrgyzstan had 12 shots, six of which were on target.
Chinese Taipei
On June 19, 2023, against the Philippines, Chinese Taipei emerged victorious with a 3-2 scoreline. The team also showed resilience by securing a narrow 1-0 win against Thailand on December 14, 2022, cementing their positive trajectory.
In their clash with Indonesia on October 7, 2021, Chinese Taipei recorded a 2-1 victory, highlighting their consistency throughout the competitions.
In their most recent match, on November 16, Chinese Taipei were beaten 3-0 by Oman in the opening game of the Asian Qualifiers.
TIME AND PLACE!
The second round of Group D of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will continue next Tuesday, the 21st, with the match between Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) and Malaysia. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8am Brasília time at the Taipei Municipal Stadium. The teams are competing with Kyrgyzstan and Oman for a place in the next round.
After beating East Timor in the first round, the Taiwanese were beaten by Oman last Thursday. The 3-0 result left them bottom of the group. The Malaysians, on the other hand, did well in the opening round. The match against Kyrgyzstan, however, was far from easy. Pan-gon Kim's side found themselves trailing 3-1, but came back to win 4-3 and pick up three important points.
The match takes place in the second round of Group D of the Asian Qualifiers on Tuesday (21) at the Taipei Municipal Stadium. The ball rolls at 8am.
World Cup Qualifiers - Asia
Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023;
Time: 07 am ET
Venue: Taipei Municipal Stadium;
Where to watch: VAVEL Brazil.