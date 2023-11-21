Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
Foto: Divulgação / Asian Cup

Update Live Commentary
Where and how to watch Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia on TV in real time?

Chinese Taipei - Malaysia

World Cup Qualifiers - Asia

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023;

Time: 07 am ET

Venue: Taipei Municipal Stadium;

Where to watch: VAVEL Brazil.

When is the Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Chinese Taipei and Malaysia will kick off at 07am ET at the Taipei Municipal Stadium in Taipei in Round 2 of the Asian Cup Qualifiers. You can see it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Chinese Taipe's probable line-up

Pan Wen-chieh, Fong Shao-Chi, Chen Wei-Chuan , Chin Wen-yen, Wu Yen-shu, Yu Yao-hsing, Wu Chun-ching, Chen Po-Liang, Wang Geon-Myeong, Ange Samuel Kouame, Chen Chao-An
Malaysia's probable line-up

Syihan Hazmi, Matthew Davies, Dion Cools, La'Vere Corbin-Ong, Shahrul Saad, Dominic Tan, Faisal Halim, Arif Aiman, Brendan Gan, Stuart Wilkin, Darren Lok
Taiwan or Chinese Taipei

Chinese Taipei is actually Taiwan.

The name chosen for Taiwan in the official games surprised many people, but it was the solution that displeased neither China nor Taiwan. The Asian island did not agree with the names "Taiwan", "Taiwan, China" and "Formosa", as the Taiwanese believed that these names were unrepresentative and made it appear that Taiwan was subordinate to the People's Republic of China.

The Chinese, however, rejected the name Republic of China, since Taiwan, like Hong Kong, is a dependent state of the People's Republic of China.

Taiwan then accepted the name Chinese Taipei because it didn't make it clear what the island's real relationship was with the large Asian country, and it didn't displease China.

Safawi Rasid

The team's highlight was striker Safawi Rasid, who scored a goal and provided two assists, and was decisive in the win. With the result, Malaysia finished second in Group D with three points and a goal difference of 1. 
Malaysia

Malaysia made a surprising start to their Asian Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-3 win over Kyrgyzstan at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The team led by Portuguese coach Nelo Vingada played in an attacking manner, with three strikers and two creative midfielders, looking to exploit the speed and skill of their players. Kyrgyzstan, on the other hand, were more balanced, with four defenders and three midfielders, trying to control the game with short passes. The game was exciting, with plenty of chances for both sides. Malaysia opened the scoring in the 12th minute through Safawi Rasid, who received a pass from Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and shot past goalkeeper Pavel Matias. Kyrgyzstan equalized in the 21st minute through Mirlan Murzaev, who took advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Khairulazhan Khalid and pushed the ball into the net.

In the second half, Malaysia took the lead again in the 11th minute through Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, who completed a header from Safawi Rasid's cross5. Kyrgyzstan reacted and turned the game around with two goals from Anton Zemlianukhin, in the 18th and 26th minutes, both from individual moves. Malaysia didn't give up and equalized in the 36th minute through Dion Cools, who took advantage of a corner taken by Safawi Rasid and headed it into the corner5. In the 47th minute, Malaysia pulled off a heroic victory with Faisal Halim, who received a pass from Syafiq Ahmad and shot from outside the area, hitting Matiash's angle. Malaysia had 14 shots, seven of which were on target, while Kyrgyzstan had 12 shots, six of which were on target. 

Chinese Taipei

The Chinese Taipei national soccer team has put in a solid performance in the last five games, revealing its skill and competitiveness. On October 17, 2023, in the CMU Nations Cup, Chinese Taipei won a convincing victory over East Timor, winning 3-0. Previously, on September 12, it faced Singapore, resulting in a 3-1 victory.

On June 19, 2023, against the Philippines, Chinese Taipei emerged victorious with a 3-2 scoreline. The team also showed resilience by securing a narrow 1-0 win against Thailand on December 14, 2022, cementing their positive trajectory.

In their clash with Indonesia on October 7, 2021, Chinese Taipei recorded a 2-1 victory, highlighting their consistency throughout the competitions.

In their most recent match, on November 16, Chinese Taipei were beaten 3-0 by Oman in the opening game of the Asian Qualifiers.

Foto: Asian Cup
Foto: Asian Cup

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Chinese Taipei and Malaysia is valid for the second round of the Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Taipei Municipal Stadium.

The second round of Group D of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will continue next Tuesday, the 21st, with the match between Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) and Malaysia. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8am Brasília time at the Taipei Municipal Stadium. The teams are competing with Kyrgyzstan and Oman for a place in the next round.

After beating East Timor in the first round, the Taiwanese were beaten by Oman last Thursday. The 3-0 result left them bottom of the group. The Malaysians, on the other hand, did well in the opening round. The match against Kyrgyzstan, however, was far from easy. Pan-gon Kim's side found themselves trailing 3-1, but came back to win 4-3 and pick up three important points.    

The match takes place in the second round of Group D of the Asian Qualifiers on Tuesday (21) at the Taipei Municipal Stadium. The ball rolls at 8am.

Welcome to the Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match of the Asian Qualifiers between two teams: Chinese Taipei on one side. On the other is Malaysia. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
