Bonaire vs St. Martin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League 2023 Match

Update Live Commentary
Follow here Bonaire vs St. Martin Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bonaire vs St. Martin CONCACAF Nations League.
What time is the Bonaire vs St. Martin match for CONCACAF Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Bonaire vs St. Martin of November 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 pm.
Bolivia: 7:00 pm.
Brasil: 8:00 pm.
Chile: 8:00 pm.
Colombia: 6:00 pm.
Ecuador: 6:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 6:00 pm ET on TUDN, Peacock, TNT and Paramount+.
México: 5:00 pm.
Paraguay: 6:00 pm.
Perú: 7:00 pm.
Uruguay: 8:00 pm.
Bonaire's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Denyor Cicilia, Marshelon Pourier, Mayron Serberie, Raemian Janga, Ginel Ronde, Berry Sonnenschein, Jort van der Sande, Fabio Hierck, Adrian Serberie, Jonathan Libania and Thierry Anthony.
San Martin's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Sébastien Raphose, Sébastien Célina, Stéphan Varsovie, Laurent Amiens, Pierre-Bertrand Arné, Jérémy Peterson-Dutoya, Romuald Lacazette, Yoann Vardin, Emmanuel Richardson, Ismaël Petchy and Stanley Segarel.
Players to follow from San Martín
The next three players are considered key to San Martín's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Granada. Defender Christopher Reeves (#9), plays in the Scottish Premiership with St Johnstone. He is the fourth highest scorer on his team with 2 goals in 32 games played and will be very important for the Concacaf Nations League due to his leadership. Forward Zachary Scott (#10) is a great forward with a lot of speed and good ball control. He is 24 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Tuesday. Finally, Welling United player of the National League South, Elijah Seymour (#7) is a very skilled player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience gained in England and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Bonaire.
San Martin
The Saint Martin football team is in Group A along with Bonaire and Anguilla. They are in second place in the group with 9 points after achieving 3 games won, 0 tied and 0 lost. They seek to advance to the next phase and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Anguilla on October 16, 2023 resulted in a victory, the match ended 8 to 0 for Saint Martin at the SKNFA Technical Center and thus they achieved their third victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Bonaire
The next three players are considered key to Bonaire's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against San Martin. The player Thierry Anthony (#17) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Jonathan Libania (#19) is another playmaker on the court who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 16-year-old goalkeeper Denyor Cicilia (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the group, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday.
Bonaire
Bonaire is in League C, specifically in Group A of the tournament. They are in second position in the group with 6 points after 2 games won, 0 tied and 1 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the next round and to do so they will have to emerge winners in Tuesday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will lead them to victory. Their last game was against Anguilla on November 18, 2023, the match ended in a 3-0 victory for Bonaire at the Raymond E. Guishard Technical Center and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stadion Antonio Trenidat is located in the city of Bonaire, Netherlands and is one of the oldest football stadiums in Bonaire. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 1,500 spectators, it was inaugurated on October 23, 1994 and is the stadium of the Bonaire soccer team.