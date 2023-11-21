Lesotho vs Benin LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Lesotho vs Benin on TV in real time?
The match between Lesotho and Benin will kick off at 10am (Brasília time) at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, in the second round of Group C of the African Qualifiers. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Facts!
In the last 2 games, Lesotho have won 0 times, drawn 1 and Benin have won 1.
Gernot Rohr at FIFA
Gernot Rohr: We had to completely overhaul the squad. Many of the players were over 30 [when I took over], with five including captains Stephane Sessegnon and Khaled Adenon who were over 35 – in some cases well over. The team needed to be freshened up, and that’s where I come in. We’ve integrated several U-20 players into the squad and have become one of the youngest teams in Africa in no time at all. We’ve also given opportunities to players from Benin’s own league. The lads are working very hard, but these things take time, of course. We don’t have very many players at big clubs. It’s a major challenge, but that’s exactly what tempted me to take the job.
Gernot Rohr
Rohr has held dual German and French citizenship ever since, and still spends most of his free time in France. After hanging up his boots, Rohr initially worked as a club coach in Europe. His achievements included reaching the 1996 UEFA Cup final against Bayern Munich with Bordeaux, where he coached Zinedine Zidane and Bixente Lizarazu.
Ntsonyana
“We turned that offer down because we were happy where we stayed. We were united and were blessed with good leaders… We wanted to prove a point because of the hardships we went through. We believed in our abilities and made a vow to beat any team that came our way irrespective of who they were in those days,” Ntsonyana was quoted as saying on Lesotho Football Association’s official website.
Lesotho also went on to produce footballers who continuously tried to punch above their weight. Be it Lefika, goalkeeper Thabane Sutu, Lekoane Lekoane, Asiah Phakisi, Motlalepula Majoro, Likhetho Mokhathi, or Tsepo Mofelehetsi: the players would play out of their skins to prove their talent. In fact, it was Ntsonyana’s impressive performance in the 2000 COSAFA Cup that earned him a contract at Bidvest Wits in the South African Premiership.
Lesotho campaigns
Six years later, in the COSAFA Cup, Lesotho exceeded all expectations by beating Zambia in the quarter-finals on penalties. But the icing on the cake came when they overcame Angola 2-1 in the semi-finals, with Teele Ntsonyana scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute. Motlatsi Maseela had already equalized for Lesotho in the 84th minute.
Lesotho
Lesotho's greatest achievement so far was reaching the final of the 2000 COSAFA Cup, where they lost 3-0 to Zimbabwe.
However, the lack of success on the international stage has not dampened the fans' enthusiasm for soccer. They have celebrated all the small feats the team has achieved so far in its journey, the most memorable being the impressive win over Cameroon in 1994 and the victories over Zambia and Angola in the 2000 COSAFA Cup.
TIME AND PLACE!
Lesotho will be looking to make history by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In all, nine African teams will qualify directly for the World Cup and one team can count on qualifying via a play-off. This will be the largest number of participating teams since the creation of the world tournament.
However, Lesotho will need to improve their results to qualify. Lesotho's debut in the African qualifiers was better than expected, with a 1-1 draw against Nigeria. But they need to win.
Benin, for their part, opened with a defeat against South Africa, another member of Group C, who will be pushing hard for a place at the 2026 World Cup. The favorites in Group C are Nigeria and South Africa.
The match between Lesotho and Benin takes place in the second round of Group C of the African Qualifiers on Tuesday (21) at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Kick-off is at 10am.
World Cup qualifiers
Date: Thursday, November 21, 2023;
Time: 9 a.m. (Brasília time);
Venue: Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa
Where to watch: VAVEL Brazil