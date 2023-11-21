Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic match for CONCACAF Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic of November 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 pm.
Bolivia: 10:00 pm.
Brasil: 11:00 pm.
Chile: 11:00 pm.
Colombia: 9:00 pm.
Ecuador: 9:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 9:00 pm ET on TUDN, Peacock, TNT and Paramount+.
México: 8:00 pm.
Paraguay: 9:00 pm.
Perú: 10:00 pm.
Uruguay: 11:00 pm.
Nicaragua's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
César Salandia, Henry Niño, Marvin David Fletes, Melvin Hernández, Bancy Hernández, Junior Arteaga, Nextaly Rodríguez, Abner Acuña, Luis Fernando Coronel, Ariagner Smith, Jacob Montes and Juan Rodriguez.
Dominican Republic's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Xavier Valdez, Luiyi De Lucas, Michael Sambataro, Brian López, Jean Carlos López, Heinz Mörschel, Nowend Lorenzo, Jeremy Báez, Dorny Romero, Edarlin Reyes and Riki Alba.
Players to watch from Nicaragua
The next three players are considered key to Nicaragua's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against the Dominican Republic. Player Ariagner Smith (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Jacob Montes (#8) is another play distributor on the court who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 19-year-old goalkeeper César Salandia (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 2, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday.
Nicaragua
Likewise, Nicaragua is in Group B of the tournament. They are in first place in the group with 15 points after achieving 5 games won, 0 tied and 0 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the next round and to do so they will have to emerge winners in Tuesday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will lead them to victory. Their last game was against Barbados on November 17, 2023, the match ended in a 4-0 victory on the Wildey Turf and thus achieved their fifth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Players to watch from the Dominican Republic
The next three players are considered key to the Dominican Republic's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Nicaragua. The player Dorny Romero (#17) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Tuesday. Defender Edarlin Reyes (#11) is another play distributor on the court that is of utmost importance; his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 19-year-old goalkeeper Xavier Valdez (#20) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday.
Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic soccer team is in Group B of the B league along with Nicaragua, Montserrat and Barbados. They are in second place in the group with 9 points after winning 3 games, 0 tied and 2 lost. They seek to advance to the next phase and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Montserrat on 17 November 2023 resulted in a defeat, the match ended 2-1 at the Blakes Estate Football Ground and thus they got their second defeat of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The National Soccer Stadium is located in the city of Managua, Nicaragua and is one of the newest soccer stadiums in Nicaragua. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 15,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on April 14, 2011 and is the stadium of the Nicaraguan Soccer Team.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the CONCACAF Nations League: Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.