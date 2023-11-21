Austria vs Germany LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:13 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Austria vs Germany live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Austria vs Germany live, as well as the latest information from the Ernst Happel Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
11:08 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Austria vs Germany live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Austria vs Germany can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

11:03 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Austria vs Germany match of the FIFA World Cup friendly?

This is the kick-off time for the Austria vs Germany match on November 21, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:45 hours

Bolivia: 13:45 hours

Brazil: 13:45 hours

Chile: 13:45 hours

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:00 p.m.

India: 00:45 a.m.

Nigeria: 6:45 a.m.

South Africa: 7:45 a.m.

Australia: 17:45 hours

United Kingdom ET: 18:45

10:58 PM2 hours ago

Germany's Statement

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann spoke ahead of the match: "I heard the statement, but I'm not worried and I don't know if such a statement needs to be made. There were a lot of Turkish fans in the stadium, but that's nice and fun for the footballers. Of course we were They didn't boo him, "But I never think it's good when someone is being whistled at."

"I am firmly convinced that our fans will make a big fuss at our games and support us positively with everything they have. We are doing everything we can to ensure that the euphoria extends all the way to the European Championships and then we will be in good spirits so that it will be at home, the MS is still for us."

10:53 PM2 hours ago

Statements Austria

Ralf Rangnick spoke ahead of the match: "We're really looking forward to the European Championship. The most important thing is that we become a real tournament team."

"Against Germany, we will have the opportunity to see what it feels like to play against one of the best teams in Europe."

"A very special match for all of us. We want to finish the year successfully."

"It's not dramatic, you can have a bad day."

"We have to make up for it and minimize the bad days. We are convinced that we are on the right track to do well in the tournament."

"If you are at the same emotional level as your opponent, the higher quality will prevail."

"We would like to win, that would be good."

"Of course I also know Julian and his game plan. We have to concentrate on ourselves and of course be prepared for various scenarios."

"It's an interesting and exciting duel, whenever Germany play Austria, regardless of how far back you look back. At club level you would say it's a derby."

"That's because they have the quality of their players, but also an absolutely top coach."

10:48 PM2 hours ago

Germany's final lineup

P. Bedolla; A. Romero, G. Navarrete, J. Martínesz, H. Lomelí; L. Ortíz, E. Vázquez, B. Juárez, G. Álvarez, M. Fernández.
10:43 PM2 hours ago

Austria's latest lineup

B. Koné: M. Traoré. I. Traoré, B. Coulibaly, S. Sanogo; I. Kanaté, H. Majalou, S. Koné, I. Diarra; A. Tía, M. Doumbia.
10:38 PM2 hours ago

How does Germany arrives?

Alemania lost in a friendly against Turkey three goals to two, the German team continues to add good matches and search for its ideal lineup in this new restructuring. Nagelsmann's team seeks to score goals and thus continue looking for a good match to go with everything to the next Euro. A great duel is coming between these two powers.

10:33 PM2 hours ago

How does Austria arrive?

Austria beat Estonia two goals to zero on the ninth day of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers, the Austrian team is in second position in its group below Belgium.
10:28 PM2 hours ago

The Austria vs Germany match will be played at the Ernst Happel Stadium

The Austria vs Germany match will be played at the Ernst Happel Stadium, located in Wien, Austria. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
10:23 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute-by-minute coverage of Austria vs Germany live, this match is a FIFA friendly match. The match will take place at the Ernst Happel Stadium at 1:45pm.
VAVEL Logo