Austria vs Germany LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Friendly Match

Stay tuned for the Austria vs Germany live stream.
Where and how to watch Austria vs Germany live online
Austria vs Germany can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
What time is the Austria vs Germany match of the FIFA World Cup friendly?
Argentina: 13:45 hours
Bolivia: 13:45 hours
Brazil: 13:45 hours
Chile: 13:45 hours
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:00 p.m.
India: 00:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 6:45 a.m.
South Africa: 7:45 a.m.
Australia: 17:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 18:45
Germany's Statement
"I am firmly convinced that our fans will make a big fuss at our games and support us positively with everything they have. We are doing everything we can to ensure that the euphoria extends all the way to the European Championships and then we will be in good spirits so that it will be at home, the MS is still for us."
Statements Austria
"Against Germany, we will have the opportunity to see what it feels like to play against one of the best teams in Europe."
"A very special match for all of us. We want to finish the year successfully."
"It's not dramatic, you can have a bad day."
"We have to make up for it and minimize the bad days. We are convinced that we are on the right track to do well in the tournament."
"If you are at the same emotional level as your opponent, the higher quality will prevail."
"We would like to win, that would be good."
"Of course I also know Julian and his game plan. We have to concentrate on ourselves and of course be prepared for various scenarios."
"It's an interesting and exciting duel, whenever Germany play Austria, regardless of how far back you look back. At club level you would say it's a derby."
"That's because they have the quality of their players, but also an absolutely top coach."