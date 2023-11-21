Jordan vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Jordan vs Saudi Arabia live, as well as the latest information from Internacional de Amán Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Jordan vs Saudi Arabia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Jordan vs Saudi Arabia match live on TV and online?
The Jordan vs Saudi Arabia match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Jordan vs Saudi Arabia?
This is the kickoff time for the Jordan vs Saudi Arabia match on November 21, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 12:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 13:00 hrs. -
Chile: 12:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 11:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 11:00 hrs. -
Spain: 18:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 10:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Peru: 11:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Key player in Saudi Arabia
One of the players to take into account in Saudi Arabia is Abdulrahman Ghareeb, the 26 year old center forward, is a current player of the Al Nassr FC Riyadh Club of Saudi Arabia and in his most recent match with the Saudi Arabian National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Pakistan.
Key player in Jordan
One of the most outstanding players in Jordan is Yazan Al Namat, the 24 year old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Al Ahli Doha Club of Qatar and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Tajikistan.
History Jordan vs Saudi Arabia
In total, the two teams have met five times since 2011, the record is dominated by Saudi Arabia with three wins, there has been one draw and Syria has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Saudi Arabia with eight goals to Syria's seven.
Actuality - Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because after playing three matches, they finished in the fourth position in the standings with three points, this product of; one win, zero draws and two defeats, they also scored three goals, but conceded five, for a goal difference of -2.
Saudi Arabia 1 - 3 Costa Rica
- Last five matches
Saudi Arabia 1 - 3 Costa Rica
Saudi Arabia 0 - 1 South Korea
Saudi Arabia 2 - 2 Nigeria
Saudi Arabia 1 - 3 Mali
Saudi Arabia 4 - 0 Pakistan
Actuality - Jordan
Jordan had a poor performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing eight matches, they finished third in the standings with 14 points, after winning four matches, drawing two and losing two, scoring 13 goals but conceding three, for a goal difference of +10.
Norway 6 - 0 Jordan
- Last five games
Norway 6 - 0 Jordan
Azerbaijan 2 - 1 Jordan
Jordan 1 - 3 Iran
Iraq 2 - 2 Jordan
Tajikistan 1 - 1 Jordan
The match will be played at the Amman International Stadium
The match between Jordan and Saudi Arabia will take place at the Amman International Stadium in the city of Amman (Jordan). The stadium is where the Jordanian national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 1968 and has a capacity for approximately 17,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Jordan vs Saudi Arabia, valid for the second matchday of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
