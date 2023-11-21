Uruguay vs Bolivia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Uruguay vs Bolivia live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Centenario Stadium.
Where and how to watch Uruguay vs Bolivia online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Sky Sports channel.

Uruguay vs Bolivia can be tuned from the Blue to Go App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Uruguay vs Bolivia match corresponding to Matchday 6 of the Conmebol Qualifiers heading to the World Cup?

This is the start time of the Uruguay vs Bolivia match on November 21, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:30 p.m.

Brazil: 5:30 p.m.

Chile: 5:30 p.m.

Colombia: 5:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.

United States: 6:30 p.m. PT and 7:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 5:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:30 p.m.

Peru: 6:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 5:30 p.m.

Japan: 5:30 p.m.

India: 05:30 hours

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 12:30 p.m.

Australia: 10:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 11:30 p.m.

Uruguay Declarations

Ronald Araújo spoke before the match: "It makes me happy to see that we are working well. We understand very well what Marcelo (Bielsa) asks of us and we are taking that to the field. That explains why the results are coming, which is the most important thing" .

"We have a group with young and new people, it is important to learn and what better way to do it than with the good results we are obtaining."

"It is a big demand for the forwards to be running behind the rival centre-backs, but I am adapting to the game that Bielsa wants. Everything he asks of me I am applying on the field of play."

Bolivia's last lineup

Viscarra; Quinteros, Haquín, José Sagredo, Fernández; Justiniano, R. Vaca, H. Vaca, Terceros, Algarañaz, Marcelo Moreno
Uruguay's latest lineup

Rochet; Araujo, Cáceres, Olivera, Matias, Valverde, Ugarte, De La Cruz; Pellistri, Darwin Núñez, Araujo.
How does Bolivia get there?

Bolivia defeated Peru on the last day, a team that has not managed to score points or goals in the current competition heading to the Euro Cup, the Bolivian team added its first victory and its first third of points, this after a disastrous tournament.
How does Uruguay arrive?

Uruguay surprised and comes to this match after beating Argentina two goals to zero, a quite interesting score due to the good pace that Argentina and Uruguay were on, quite the opposite, which is why they came the pool-breaking match.

The Uruguay vs Bolivia match will be played at the Centenario Stadium

The Uruguay vs Bolivia match will be played at the Montevideo Stadium, located in Montevideo, Uruguay. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute by minute of the Uruguay vs Bolivia match live, this match corresponds to Matchday 6 of the Conmebol Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Centenario Stadium at 5:30 p.m.
