Nepal vs Yemen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

Yemen's football team has faced a series of challenges in its recent games. The most recent on 17 October 2023 against Sri Lanka resulted in a 1-1 draw. However, on 12 January 2023 they faced Iraq and suffered a 5-0 defeat, followed by another defeat to Omã on January 9, 2023, 3-2. Before that, on June 8, 2022, they drew goalless against the Philippines. On 22 June 2021, they faced Mauritania and lost 2–0. The defeats continued in previous games, including against Palestine, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Singapore. In the last five games, Yemen have recorded one draw and suffered four defeats, facing significant challenges in their recent performances.
The Nepal football team has had a mixed performance in its recent games. In October 2023, during the South Asian Cup of Nations (CMU), they drew 1-1 with Laos. In the South Asian Football Federation (SAF) in June 2023, they beat Pakistan 1-0, but suffered a 2-0 defeat to India. In March of the same year, they won 2-1 over Laos and drew 1-1 with Bhutan. In November 2022, they triumphed over Pakistan 1-0. However, in June 2022, they faced defeats against Kuwait (1-4) and Oman (1-4). (0-2). Closing 2022, they beat Mauritius 1-0 in February. The summary reflects a range of results, highlighting the competitiveness and ups and downs of the Nepali team.
United Arab Emirates
Games: 1
Games: 1
Games: 1
Games: 1
Games: 1
Wins: 1
Draws: 0
Losses: 0
Goals Scored: 4
Goals Conceded: 0
Goal difference: +4
Points: 3
Current Situation: Victory over Nepal 4-0.
Bahrain
Games: 1
Wins: 1
Draws: 0
Losses: 0
Goals Scored: 2
Goals Conceded: 0
Goal difference: +2
Points: 3
Current Situation: Victory over Yemen 2-0.
Yemen
Games: 1
Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Defeats: 1
Goals Scored: 0
Goals Conceded: 2
Goal difference: -2
Points: 0
Current Situation: Defeat to Bahrain 2-0.
Nepal
Games: 1
Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Defeats: 1
Goals Scored: 0
Goals Conceded: 4
Goal difference: -4
Points: 0
Current Situation: Defeat to the United Arab Emirates 4-0.
In direct clashes between Yemen and Nepal, the Yemeni team prevailed on March 27, 2018, during the Asian Cup (CPA) football competition, winning 2 to 1. On June 13, 2017, also according to the CPA, the teams played out a goalless draw, demonstrating a balanced competition. The recent history of these meetings reveals an intense rivalry, with varying results. The 2018 clash resulted in a victory for Yemen, while the 2017 draw illustrates the unpredictability of these duels, highlighting the competitiveness between the Yemen and Nepal football teams.
Yemen's football team has faced a series of challenges in its recent games. In their most recent clash on 16th November 2023, they faced Bahrain, resulting in a 0-2 defeat. Before that, on 17th October 2023, they drew 1-1 against Sri Lanka, followed by a victory by 3-0 over the same team on October 12, 2023. In early 2023, they faced Iraq and Oman, losing 5-0 and winning 3-2 respectively. They also faced challenges against Saudi Arabia, Mongolia and Palestine, suffering defeats by 0-2, 0-2 and 0-5, respectively. The last draw occurred on June 22, 2021, against the Philippines, with a score of 0-0. In short, the Yemeni team had mixed results, with victories, defeats and draws in their matches. last matches.
The Nepal football team has faced a series of challenges in its recent games. On 16 November 2023, they suffered a 4-0 defeat against the United Arab Emirates. However, they demonstrated resilience by beating Laos 1-0 on 17 October 2023. Their clash with Laos on 12 October resulted in a 1-1 draw. 1-0 against Myanmar, followed by a goalless draw. In June, during the South Asian Football Federation (SAF), Nepal had a mixed performance by beating Pakistan 1-0, losing to India 2-0 and being defeated by Kuwait 3-1. Closing the series in March, they beat Laos 2-1. The team faced challenges and victories, highlighting the competitive nature of their recent participation.
The game will be played at Dashrath Rangasala
The Nepal vs Yemen game will be played at Dashrath Rangasala, with a capacity of 17,800 people.
