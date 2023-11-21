Paraguay vs Colombia LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Colombia's latest starting eleven
Roster: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Deiver Machado; Kevin Castaño, Mateus Uribe; Jorge Carrascal, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz; Rafael Santos Borré.
Last starting eleven of Paraguay
Roster: Carlos Coronel; Robert Rojas, Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete, Matías Espinoza; Matías Rojas, Mathias Villasanti, Andrés Cubas, Diego Gómez; Gabriel Avalos, Antonio Sanabria.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Paraguay vs Colombia live, as well as the latest information from Defensores del Chaco Stadium.
How to watch Paraguay vs Colombia match live on TV and online?
The Paraguay vs Colombia match will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Paraguay vs Colombia?
This is the kick-off time for the Paraguay vs Colombia match on November 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. -
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - Caracol TV and RCN TV
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - Caracol Play
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - Canal del Futbol
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - (November 22)
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - GEN
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - Movistar Deportes Peru
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - AUF TV
Referee team
To be confirmed.
Key player in Colombia
One of the players to take into account in Colombia is James David Rodríguez Rubio, the offensive midfielder is currently a player of Club Sao Paulo of Brazil, he has played five games so far in the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup 2026 and in the total number of games he already has two assists and a goal, this one against Uruguay.
Key player in Paraguay
One of the most outstanding players in Paraguay is Antonio Sanabria, the attacking midfielder is currently playing for Club Torino FC of Italy. He has played three matches in the current edition of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against Bolivia.
History Paraguay vs Colombia
In total, both squads have met five times since 2017, Colombia dominates the record with two wins, there have been two draws and Paraguay has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Colombia with five goals to Paraguay's three.
Actuality - Colombia
Colombia has been performing well in the current edition of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. After playing a total of five matches, Colombia is in third place in the standings with nine points, after winning two matches, drawing three and not losing any, leaving a goal difference of +2, after scoring five goals and conceding three.
- Last five matches
Chile 0 - 0 Colombia
Colombia 2 - 2 Uruguay
Ecuador 0 - 0 Colombia
Colombia 2 - 1 Brazil
Actuality - Paraguay
Paraguay has been performing well in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. After playing five matches, Paraguay is in seventh place in the standings with five points, this score was achieved after winning one match, tying two and losing two, scoring one goal and conceding two, for a goal difference of -1.
Paraguay 0 - 0 Peru
- Last five matches
Paraguay 0 - 0 Peru
Venezuela 1 - 0 Paraguay
Argentina 1 - 0 Paraguay
Paraguay 1 - 0 Bolivia
Chile 0 - 0 Paraguay
The match will be played at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium
The match between Paraguay and Colombia will take place at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in the city of Asunción (Paraguay). This stadium is where the Paraguayan national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 1924 and has a capacity for approximately 44,200 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Paraguay vs Colombia match, valid for matchday 6 of the South American Qualifying Round for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.