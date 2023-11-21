Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Belize LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
BELIZE!
BELIZE AWAY FROM HOME!
In the last ten games of the Belize football team, the performance has been challenging, with one victory, one draw and eight defeats. The team participated in matches in the CONCACAF Nations League (CNL), facing opponents such as Bermuda, French Guiana, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Grenada, and Saint Kitts and Nevis. The only positive result was a 1-0 victory over Saint Kitts and Nevis on October 13, 2019, in the CNL. Losses included matches against teams such as Haiti, Nicaragua and Grenada. The most recent game, on October 17, 2023, resulted in a 1-1 draw against Bermuda in the CNL. The Belizean team seeks improvements in its performance in future competitions, aiming for more positive results.
SÃO VICENTE AS MANDATOR!
In the last ten games, the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) team had a varied performance. During the CONCACAF Nations League (CNL), SVG faced teams such as French Guiana, Bermuda, Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, and Nicaragua. The team recorded a notable victory against Bermuda 4-3, but faced defeats to French Guiana (1-4) and Trinidad & Tobago (0-2). The 2-2 draw with Nicaragua also marked the team's performance.
Furthermore, in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, SVG had an adverse result against Grenada (1-5) and Cuba (0-1). However, the team achieved convincing victories against British Virgin Islands (3-0) and Nicaragua (1-0), highlighting their ability to bounce back in some games. The recent series also includes a 2-2 draw against Suriname in the CNL. Team performance reflects a mix of results, with wins, losses and draws.
SITUATION IN THE GROUP!
After five rounds in the CONCACAF Nations League, the classification shows Bermuda leading the group with 8 points, the result of two wins, one draw and one defeat. The team scored 8 goals and conceded 6. In second place, we have French Guiana with 7 points, coming from two wins, a draw and two defeats, scoring 7 goals and conceding 6. Belize occupies third place with 7 points, obtained through two wins, one draw and two defeats, with a goal difference of 5 in favor and 4 against. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is here! They are in fourth place with 6 points, achieved with two wins and three defeats, scoring 10 goals, but conceding 14. The teams continue to search for points in the next matches with the aim of advancing in the competition.
HISTORIC!
In direct confrontations between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and Belize, over the years, the rivalry has been balanced. In the most recent game on September 8, 2023, during the CONCACAF Nations League (CNL), SVG recorded a 2-1 victory over Belize. However, in 1º September 2019, in a friendly match (FI), Belize won 1-0. The two teams also faced each other on August 30, 2019, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. During the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, Belize won 2-0 on 15 November 2011, while the first leg on 11 November 2011 ended in a 1-1 draw. shows an even competition between the two teams.
HOW DO YOU GET TO BELIZE?
In the Belize national football team's last ten games, the team has faced a series of challenges in the CONCACAF Nations League (CNL). The performance was varied, with two wins, two draws and six defeats. The team achieved important victories against French Guiana and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, both 2-0. However, they also faced defeats to teams such as Guatemala, Dominican Republic and French Guiana. The most recent game, on November 17, 2023, resulted in a 1-0 victory over French Guiana. The team seeks consistency and improvements in its performance in future CONCACAF competitions.
HOW DO YOU GET TO SÃO VICENTE?
In the last nine games, the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) team has had a mixed performance. Participating in the CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) and friendlies (FI), the team faced opponents such as Bermuda, French Guiana, Belize, Bahamas, Nicaragua, Grenada and Trinidad & Tobago. Unfortunately, SVG struggled, recording three wins, one draw and five defeats. In the last game, on November 17, 2023, against Bermuda, SVG lost 3-1. The victories against Belize (2-1) and Grenada (3-1) stand out, but the defeats against Guyana France (3-2), Nicaragua (4-1) and Trinidad & Tobago (4-1) reflect challenges. The team showed a tendency to play exciting games, with many goals scored, showing a varied performance in the last clashes.
The game will be played at Kirani James National Stadium
The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Belize game will be played at Jinnah Kirani James National Stadium, with a capacity of 8.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the CONCACAF Nations League: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Belize live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.