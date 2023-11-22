Mexico vs Honduras LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Honduras match.
What time is Mexico vs Honduras match for Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Honduras of 21th November in several countries:
|
Where to watch Mexico vs Honduras
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
September 21, 2023
|
21:30 ET
|
Argentina
|
September 21, 2023
|
23:30
|
Bolivia
|
September 21, 2023
|
21:30
|
Brasil
|
September 21, 2023
|
23:30
|
Chile
|
September 21, 2023
|
23:30
|
Colombia
|
September 21, 2023
|
21:30
|
Ecuador
|
September 21, 2023
|
21:30
|
España
|
September 22, 2023
|
3:30
|
Mexico
|
September 21, 2023
|
20:30
|
Peru
|
September 21, 2023
|
21:30
Watch out for this player from Honduras:
The player to watch for this match will be the captain and striker of the Catracho national team, Anthony Lozano, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Last Honduras lineup:
E. Menjivar; A. Najar, D. Maldonado, L. Vega, J. Rosales; D. Flores, E. Rodríguez; R. Rivas, J. Alvarez, L. Palma, A. Lozano.
Watch out for this player from Mexico:
The player to watch for this match will be Mexican center forward sensation of the moment, Santiago Giménez. The "Chaquito" Giménez is in one of the best moments of his career as he is making a name for himself in the Eredivise and Champions League with Feyenoord, and now, he will be looking to be the reference that the Mexican national team needs to have a dream offense.
Mexico's last lineup:
G. Ochoa; J. Sánchez, C. Montes, J. Vasquez, J. Gallardo; E. Álvarez, L. Romo, E. Sánchez; H. Lozano, S. Giménez, O. Pineda.
Background:
Mexico and Honduras have met on a total of 43 occasions (26 Mexican victories, 9 draws, 8 Honduran victories) where the scales have tipped in favor of the Aztecs. In total, 79 goals have fallen in favor of Mexico and only 30 in favor of Honduras. Their last meeting was in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinals.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Azteca is an iconic soccer stadium located in Mexico City, Mexico. It was inaugurated on May 29, 1966. It originally had a capacity of about 114,465 spectators, although it has been reduced to approximately 87,523 due to remodeling and improvements. It has hosted events of great importance worldwide, being the first stadium in history to host two FIFA World Cup finals. These finals took place in 1970 and 1986. In addition, it has hosted several matches of the Mexican national team and important club competitions.
Close to glory and a ticket to the Copa América
On the other hand, the Honduran national team arrives at the Azteca Stadium in high spirits after having played one of the best games in the last ten years of Honduran soccer after defeating the Mexican national team with a great soccer by a final score of 2-0. With the advantage obtained in the first leg, Honduras is close to getting its pass to the Copa América and to do so, it will only need to tie or win at the mythical Coloso de Santa Úrsula to leave the champion of the confederation on display once again.
A comeback is a must
After losing in Tegucigalpa to a great display of soccer by Honduras, the Mexican tricolor will have to rethink the game at the Azteca Stadium as the pressure Jaime Lozano and his players will be under will be the greatest since the new era of the national D. Likewise, the score in Honduras means that Mexico will have to play a perfect game because if they allow a goal, it would complicate their attempt to get a ticket to the Copa América 2025, since in this qualifying round the away goal does count as a tiebreaker.
Time for international duels
Every November, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory, as well as being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Mexico vs Honduras match will be played at Estadio Azteca, in CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the CONCACAF Nations League: Mexico vs Honduras!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.