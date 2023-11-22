Brazil vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch South American World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Brazil vs Argentina match live?
What time is Brazil vs Argentina match for South American World Cup Qualifiers?
Argentina 9:30 pm: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, Televisión Pública
Bolivia 8:30 pm: Fanatiz International
Brazil 9:30 pm: Globo, SporTV
Chile 8:30 pm: Mega
Colombia 7:30 pm: Fanatiz International
Ecuador 7:30 pm: Canal del Futbol
USA 7:30 pm ET: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, ViX, Telemundo
Spain 1:30 am: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico 7:30 pm: Fanatiz International
Paraguay 8:30 pm: Fanatiz International
Peru 7:30 pm: Fanatiz International
Uruguay 9:30 pm: Montecable HD, Fox Sports Uruguay, Antel TVTCCNS, Eventos 1,AUF TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
Venezuela 8:30 pm: Fanatiz International
Speak, Scaloni!
We've always said that we're not unbeatable. We have to recover quickly. Apart from losing and not having a good game, the team competed and that gives me peace of mind. The changes won't be based on performance. If we do change, we'll do it to try to hurt our rivals and to stop them hurting us
Brazil have high-level, fast players with experience in important teams. It's a classic on their pitch and we know what that means. They're different players to those in the Copa America final and we believe we have to focus on the present, that's the important thing.
Probable lineup for Argentina
Argentina's situation
Speak, Diniz!
We're going to do everything we can to put things right against Argentina. The team has no guarantee that it will win or lose and I said that when (Fluminense) won the Libertadores title. I'm not interested in just looking at the result.
We're going to correct the defensive aspects so that the results appear convincingly. I think the team is evolving little by little. The tendency is to evolve, to play well. In today's case, we're going to correct the defensive aspects and the results will start to appear. And when they do, they'll be consistent".
If you want to directly stream it: Vix
