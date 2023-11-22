Brazil vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch South American World Cup Qualifiers Match
VAVEL Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:35 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Brazil vs Argentina match live?

If you want to watch the game Brazil vs Argentina live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo

If you want to directly stream it: Vix

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:30 PMan hour ago

What time is Brazil vs Argentina match for South American World Cup Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Brazil vs Argentina of 21th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, Televisión Pública

Bolivia 8:30 pm: Fanatiz International

Brazil 9:30  pm: Globo, SporTV

Chile 8:30 pm: Mega

Colombia 7:30 pm: Fanatiz International

Ecuador 7:30   pm: Canal del Futbol

USA 7:30  pm ET: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, ViX, Telemundo

Spain 1:30 am: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Mexico 7:30 pm: Fanatiz International

Paraguay 8:30 pm: Fanatiz International

Peru 7:30 pm: Fanatiz International

Uruguay 9:30 pm: Montecable HD, Fox Sports Uruguay, Antel TVTCCNS, Eventos 1,AUF TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

Venezuela 8:30 pm: Fanatiz International

11:25 PMan hour ago

Speak, Scaloni!

"I've already set the team but I haven't told the players yet. We'll make a few small changes. Lautaro (Martínez) scores goals for his club, Julián (Álvarez) also scores. They both have goals, the hard part is deciding on one or the other.

We've always said that we're not unbeatable. We have to recover quickly. Apart from losing and not having a good game, the team competed and that gives me peace of mind. The changes won't be based on performance. If we do change, we'll do it to try to hurt our rivals and to stop them hurting us

Brazil have high-level, fast players with experience in important teams. It's a classic on their pitch and we know what that means. They're different players to those in the Copa America final and we believe we have to focus on the present, that's the important thing.

We've always said that we're not unbeatable. We have to recover quickly. Apart from losing and not playing a good game, the team competed and that gives me peace of mind."

11:20 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Argentina

Dibu Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cuti Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodri De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis MacAllister; Di María, Leo Messi, Lautaro Martínez (Julian Alvarez).
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Argentina's situation

Lionel Scaloni trained behind closed doors before the national team left for Brazil. The coach is in danger of losing six players, all of whom are on suspension: Enzo Fernández, Lautaro Martínez, Palacios, Romero, Paredes and Mac Allister. For the match, Di María could appear in place of Nicolás González.
11:10 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Diniz!

"The team lost two games and that's very bad. I think that the amount of changes the team has made, the changes they've had since the World Cup, with little time to train, you have to take that into account. Let's look at the positive side, the positive things we've had here today. So I think the things we need to correct are easier than the things we needed to correct from Uruguay.

We're going to do everything we can to put things right against Argentina. The team has no guarantee that it will win or lose and I said that when (Fluminense) won the Libertadores title. I'm not interested in just looking at the result.

We're going to correct the defensive aspects so that the results appear convincingly. I think the team is evolving little by little. The tendency is to evolve, to play well. In today's case, we're going to correct the defensive aspects and the results will start to appear. And when they do, they'll be consistent".

11:05 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Brazil

Alisson, Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Carlos Augusto; André, Bruno Guimarães; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli.
11:00 PM2 hours ago

Brazil's situation

Fernando Diniz suffered a big loss for the derby.  Vinícius Junior felt discomfort and came off in the first half of the game against Colombia. Real Madrid confirmed that the striker had suffered an injury to the posterior muscle of his left thigh. As a result, Vini Jr will miss two months.
10:55 PM2 hours ago

Classification

10:50 PM2 hours ago

Albiceleste

Leaders of the qualifiers, Argentina have 12 points. The Albiceleste suffered their first defeat of the season last time out, against Uruguay at the Bombonera. The Argentinian team has an 80% record.
10:45 PM2 hours ago

Seleção Brasileira

With a 46% record, Brazil haven't had an eye-catching campaign so far and haven't won for three games, with two defeats in a row: Uruguay and Colombia, both away from home. The Seleção Brasileira are in fifth place with seven points.
10:40 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Brazil vs Argentina live this Tuesday (21), at the Maracanã at 7:30 pm ET, for the South American World Cup Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
10:35 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the South American World Cup Qualifiers Match: Brazil vs Argentina Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo