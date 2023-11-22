Puerto Rico vs Bahamas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here French Puerto Rico vs Bahamas in a CONCACAF Nations League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Puerto Rico vs Bahamas match in the CONCACAF Nations League.
What time is Puerto Rico vs Bahamas match for CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the start time of the game Puerto Rico vs Bahamas of November 21th, in several countries:
Mexico: 18:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
USA: 19:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Mexico: 18:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
USA: 19:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Where and how Puerto Rico vs Bahamas live
The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
If you want to watch Puerto Rico vs Bahamas in streaming, it will be tuned by CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Puerto Rico vs Bahamas in streaming, it will be tuned by CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Group F
This is how Group F is formed, four teams will compete for a place in the next phase: Guyana with 12 points, Puerto Rico with 9 7 points, followed by Antigua and Barbuda with 4 points, and Bahamas with one point.
Background
This will be the third meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this commitment with everything and get ahead, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 2 wins for Puerto Rico, 0 draws and one for the Bahamas.
Watch out for this player from Puerto Rico
Former Bayamón FC attacker, 24-year-old Gerald Díaz has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Puerto Rican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this Bahamian player
Dynamos FC attacker, 22 year old Peter Julmis has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Bahamas league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Puerto Rico doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-6 against Bahamas, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Antigua and Barbuda 2 - 3 Puerto Rico, Nov. 18, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Guyana 3 - 1 Puerto Rico, Oct. 17, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Puerto Rico 1 - 3 Guyana, Oct. 14, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Puerto Rico 5 - 0 Antigua and Barbuda, Sept. 12, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Bahamas 1 - 6 Puerto Rico, Sept. 9, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Antigua and Barbuda 2 - 3 Puerto Rico, Nov. 18, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Guyana 3 - 1 Puerto Rico, Oct. 17, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Puerto Rico 1 - 3 Guyana, Oct. 14, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Puerto Rico 5 - 0 Antigua and Barbuda, Sept. 12, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Bahamas 1 - 6 Puerto Rico, Sept. 9, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
How are the Bahamas doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-2 against Antigua and Barbuda, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Antigua and Barbuda 2 - 2 Bahamas, Oct. 17, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Bahamas 1 - 4 Antigua and Barbuda, Oct. 14, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Guyana 3 - 2 Bahamas, Sept. 12, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Bahamas 1 - 6 Puerto Rico, Sept. 9, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
St. Vincent and the Grenadines 1 - 1 Bahamas, Mar. 27, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Antigua and Barbuda 2 - 2 Bahamas, Oct. 17, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Bahamas 1 - 4 Antigua and Barbuda, Oct. 14, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Guyana 3 - 2 Bahamas, Sept. 12, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Bahamas 1 - 6 Puerto Rico, Sept. 9, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
St. Vincent and the Grenadines 1 - 1 Bahamas, Mar. 27, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the CONCACAF Nations League match Puerto Rico vs Bahamas. The match will take place at Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel, at 7:00 pm.