Canada vs Jamaica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Canada vs. Jamaica
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Canada vs Jamaica live, as well as the latest information from BMO Field. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Canada vs Jamaica live online
The match will be broadcast on TUDN and Telemundo Deportes.
Canada vs Jamaica can be tuned in from ViX live streams.
Canada vs Jamaica can be tuned in from ViX live streams.
What time is the Canada vs Jamaica match corresponding to the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals?
This is the kick-off time for the Canada vs Jamaica match on November 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hours
Bolivia: 9:30 p.m.
Brazil: 21:30 hours
Chile: 21:30 hours
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.
United States: 5:30 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 6:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. ET
Key Player- Jamaica
Shamar Nicholson- Offensive Midfielder
Nicholson comes from scoring the only goal against Canada. He also scored goals against Grenada and Haiti. In addition, he is the leader in assists in CNL history with 6.
Key Player- Canada
Alphonso Davies- Left Winger
He has 42 appearances and has scored 14 goals for Canada, including a goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Along with Jonathan David are the top scorers in the CNL with (5).
Head to Head: Canada vs Jamaica
This Saturday's match will be the 26th meeting between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 10 wins for Canada against 6 for Jamaica, in addition to 8 draws.
News - Jamaica
The Reggae Boys have a difficult task to go to the next Copa America, for that they must reverse the series, which they lose 2-1 after the home game.
The Jamaicans have never been to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.
News - Canada
Canada's national team is looking to reach the Copa America, a victory this Tuesday against the Jamaicans will allow them to be in the 2024 edition of the Copa America and advance to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.
In the first leg, they defeated Jamaica by a score of 2-1.
The match will be played at BMO Field.
The BMO Field stadium, located in Toronto, was inaugurated in april 2007 and has a capacity of 30000 spectators. It is the home stadium of Toronto DC, a Major League Soccer club.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of Canada vs Jamaica in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinals.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
