Canada vs Jamaica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match
Photo: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:55 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Canada vs. Jamaica

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Canada vs Jamaica live, as well as the latest information from BMO Field. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:50 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Canada vs Jamaica live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN and Telemundo Deportes. 
Canada vs Jamaica can be tuned in from ViX live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
11:45 PMan hour ago

What time is the Canada vs Jamaica match corresponding to the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals?

This is the kick-off time for the Canada vs Jamaica match on November 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hours

Bolivia: 9:30 p.m.

Brazil: 21:30 hours

Chile: 21:30 hours

Colombia: 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.

United States: 5:30 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.

Peru: 7:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. ET

11:40 PMan hour ago

Key Player- Jamaica

Shamar Nicholson- Offensive Midfielder

Nicholson comes from scoring the only goal against Canada. He also scored goals against Grenada and Haiti. In addition, he is the leader in assists in CNL history with 6.

11:35 PMan hour ago

Key Player- Canada

Alphonso Davies- Left Winger

He has 42 appearances and has scored 14 goals for Canada, including a goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Along with Jonathan David are the top scorers in the CNL with (5).
 

11:30 PMan hour ago

Head to Head: Canada vs Jamaica

This Saturday's match will be the 26th meeting between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 10 wins for Canada against 6 for Jamaica, in addition to 8 draws.
11:25 PMan hour ago

News - Jamaica

The Reggae Boys have a difficult task to go to the next Copa America, for that they must reverse the series, which they lose 2-1 after the home game. 
The Jamaicans have never been to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.
11:20 PMan hour ago

News - Canada

Canada's national team is looking to reach the Copa America, a victory this Tuesday against the Jamaicans will allow them to be in the 2024 edition of the Copa America and advance to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League. 

In the first leg, they defeated Jamaica by a score of 2-1.

11:15 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at BMO Field.

The BMO Field stadium, located in Toronto, was inaugurated in april 2007 and has a capacity of 30000 spectators. It is the home stadium of Toronto DC, a Major League Soccer club.
Photo: MLS
Photo: MLS
11:10 PM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of Canada vs Jamaica in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinals.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo