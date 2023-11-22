Venezuela vs Peru LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Match

Update Live Commentary
11:37 PMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Peru vs Venezuela live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Centenario Stadium.
11:32 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Peru vs Venezuela online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Sky Sports channel.

Peru vs Venezuela can be tuned from the Blue to Go App live streams.

11:27 PMan hour ago

What time is the Peru vs Venezuela match corresponding to Matchday 6 of the Conmebol Qualifiers heading to the World Cup?

This is the start time of the Peru vs Venezuela match on November 21, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Brazil: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.

Peru: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 02:00 hours

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Japan: 8:00 p.m.

India: 08:00 hours

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 3:00 p.m.

Australia: 01:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 02:00 hours

11:22 PMan hour ago

Peru Declarations

After the poor results, Juan Reynoso showed his face prior to this match: "We are focused on tomorrow, I see myself in the national team until December 25, which is my contract. I see myself until then."

"If any sponsor mentions changes, I think the one who wants change in Peruvian football the most is me and I hope it goes that way. We all want changes, I hope the sponsor's issue goes that way and it means that the message is getting across well. ".

"I have seen the game twice, we have the statistics but watching the video I think that the team had a significant improvement in a different geography and tomorrow we hope that this continues to be reinforced in the performance and with the result. We urgently need to find the result but always "It is more urgent for us to try to play better, as we tried against Bolivia"

"I see a total commitment in them, it would have been very easy after what happened against Argentina for someone to claim any discomfort. They all wanted to be there, many arrive worn out but they are all there, I value that part and I think that those who are more aware of everything They are because they feel, like me, very responsible. This is going to change with good performance, with good results and I ask people to encourage you tomorrow because that is going to make the players give you other things. Yes "We put pressure on them from early on, I'm sure the game is not going to be comfortable for us. I only ask that tomorrow is a party and that the boys show their best expression with the support of the people."

11:17 PMan hour ago

Venezuela's latest lineup

Viscarra; Quinteros, Haquín, José Sagredo, Fernández; Justiniano, R. Vaca, H. Vaca, Terceros, Algarañaz, Marcelo Moreno
11:12 PM2 hours ago

Peru's last lineup

Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Callens, López; Tapia, Yotún, Quispe, Zanelatto, Grimaldo, Lapadula
11:07 PM2 hours ago

How does Venezuela arrive?

Venezuela tied against Ecuador with zero goals on the last day, the vinotinto squad arrives in fourth position in the general table, being one of the surprises in this contest.
11:02 PM2 hours ago

How does Peru arrive?

Peru comes into this duel being the worst team in Conmebol, the Peruvian squad has not managed to achieve victories and has only added one point in these qualifiers, in its last match it lost two goals against Bolivia steel.

10:57 PM2 hours ago

The Uruguay vs Bolivia match will be played at the National Stadium of Peru

The Peru vs Venezuela match will be played at the National Stadium of Peru, located in Peru. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
10:52 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

The match will take place at the National Stadium of Peru at 9:00 p.m.
