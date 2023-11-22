Venezuela vs Peru LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Peru vs Venezuela match corresponding to Matchday 6 of the Conmebol Qualifiers heading to the World Cup?
Argentina: 8:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
Brazil: 8:00 p.m.
Chile: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 8:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.
United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 8:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.
Peru: 9:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 02:00 hours
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
Japan: 8:00 p.m.
India: 08:00 hours
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 3:00 p.m.
Australia: 01:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 02:00 hours
Peru Declarations
"If any sponsor mentions changes, I think the one who wants change in Peruvian football the most is me and I hope it goes that way. We all want changes, I hope the sponsor's issue goes that way and it means that the message is getting across well. ".
"I have seen the game twice, we have the statistics but watching the video I think that the team had a significant improvement in a different geography and tomorrow we hope that this continues to be reinforced in the performance and with the result. We urgently need to find the result but always "It is more urgent for us to try to play better, as we tried against Bolivia"
"I see a total commitment in them, it would have been very easy after what happened against Argentina for someone to claim any discomfort. They all wanted to be there, many arrive worn out but they are all there, I value that part and I think that those who are more aware of everything They are because they feel, like me, very responsible. This is going to change with good performance, with good results and I ask people to encourage you tomorrow because that is going to make the players give you other things. Yes "We put pressure on them from early on, I'm sure the game is not going to be comfortable for us. I only ask that tomorrow is a party and that the boys show their best expression with the support of the people."
