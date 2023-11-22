Guyana vs Antigua and Barbuda LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match
Photo: Disclosure/Guyana

Update Live Commentary
11:55 PMan hour ago

Guyana vs Antigua and Barbuda match live updates and live commentary
11:50 PMan hour ago

GUYANA!

11:45 PMan hour ago

ANTIGUA AWAY FROM HOME!

In recent games, the Antigua and Barbuda football team displayed a varied performance. On October 14, 2023, facing Bahamas, the team won a convincing 4-1 victory. However, on September 12, 2023, against Puerto Rico, they suffered a 5-0 defeat. on 23 March 2023 resulted in a narrow 1-0 victory. In June 2022, Antigua and Barbuda faced Cuba, losing 3-1, but bounced back with a 1-1 victory. to 0 over Barbados. In the game against El Salvador on June 8, 2021, the team was defeated 3-0. Previously, in November 2019, they achieved an impressive 8-0 victory over the US Virgin Islands, but faced a 3-game defeat. to 2 for Aruba. In October 2019, they beat Guyana 5-1. The summary of recent games reflects the diversity of results, highlighting both convincing victories and challenging defeats to Antigua and Barbuda.
11:40 PMan hour ago

GUYANA AT HOME!

The Guyana football team has had a mixed performance in its recent games. Of note are the victories over Puerto Rico and Bahamas, on October 17th and September 12th, 2023, respectively, with scores of 3-1 and 3-2. They also achieved a significant victory over Grenada in 17 June 2023, with a score of 2 to 1.

However, they faced defeats to Haiti and Puerto Rico on June 11 and 8, 2022, with scores of 2-6 and 0-2 respectively. In contrast, they achieved impressive victories against Barbados on March 27, 2022 (5-0) and Bahamas on March 30, 2021 (4-0).

The team demonstrated its ability to compete, seeking a balance between victories and defeats in its recent performances.

11:35 PMan hour ago

SITUATION IN THE GROUP!

In the current competition table, the Guyana football team leads with an impressive performance of four wins in four games, accumulating 12 points and a goal difference of 14 in favor and 5 against. In second place is Puerto Rico, with three wins and two defeats, totaling 9 points, and a goal difference of 16 in favor and 9 against. Antigua and Barbuda occupies third place, with one win, one draw and three defeats, totaling 4 points and a goal difference of 9 for and 16 against. Finally, Bahamas is here. in fourth place, with just one point gained in four games, recording a goal difference of 6 for and 15 against. The varied performance of the teams reflects the competitiveness of the competition up until now. the moment.
11:30 PMan hour ago

RECENT HISTORY!

In direct clashes between Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda, the Guyana team has demonstrated a solid performance. The most recent meeting, on September 9, 2023, resulted in a convincing victory for Guyana, with a score of 5 to 1. Previously, on October 14, 2019, Guyana also won with a significant difference from 5 to 1.

However, throughout the history of these confrontations, there have been more balanced moments. On October 11, 2019, Antigua and Barbuda beat Guyana 2-1. Furthermore, on November 29, 2010, during the Caribbean competition, Antigua and Barbuda won by a margin narrower, with a score of 1 to 0.

Previous clashes have included a dominant victory for Guyana on 24 November 2006, with a score of 6-0. The history of these encounters highlights the competitiveness between the two teams, with Guyana seeking to maintain its advantage in future confrontations.

11:25 PMan hour ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO ANTIGUA?

In the last few games, the Antigua and Barbuda football team faced several opponents, presenting a varied performance. In the most recent clash on November 18, 2023, against Puerto Rico, Antigua and Barbuda, they were defeated 3-2. On October 17 of the same year, the team drew 2-2 with Bahamas. On September 12, facing Puerto Rico, they suffered a significant 5-0 defeat. In the game against Guyana, on September 9, they were defeated 5-1. Previous matches included a 5-0 defeat to Guadeloupe, a defeat to Barbados 2-1 and a victory over Guadeloupe 1-0. In the June 2022 games, Antigua and Barbuda lost to Cuba 2-0 and beat Cuba 3-1. Recent performance reflects a series of challenges and mixed results for the team.
11:20 PMan hour ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO GUYANA?

The Guyana football team has performed remarkably well in its recent games. On October 17, 2023, they achieved an impressive victory over Puerto Rico, with a score of 3 to 1. This success was preceded by another victory over Puerto Rico on October 14, with Guyana scoring 3 goals and conceding only 1.

The team continued its good performance in September 2023, winning matches against Bahamas (3-2) and Antigua and Barbuda (5-1). However, they faced defeat to Ethiopia on August 2, with a score of 2-0.

Throughout 2023, Guyana has had mixed results, including wins over Grenada and Montserrat, a draw with Bermuda and defeats to Guadeloupe and Haiti. The team demonstrated its competitiveness, seeking to consolidate its performance in future competitions.

11:15 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium

The Guyana vs Antigua and Barbuda game will be played at Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium, with a capacity of 60,000 people.
11:10 PM2 hours ago

CONCACAF Nations League: Guyana vs Antigua and Barbuda

Live match coverage
VAVEL Logo