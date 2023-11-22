France vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-17 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for France vs Senegal as well as the latest information from the Jakarta International Stadium.
How to watch France vs Senegal?
If you want to watch France vs Senegal, it will be possible to follow it on television through FOX Sports
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is France vs Senegal in the U-17 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player from Senegal
Idrissa Gueye, 17-year-old striker. He currently plays for Génération Foot, in the Senegalese league, where he has scored only one goal. He has debuted with the Senegal senior national team in a friendly match last year. In this U-19 World Cup they have three goals. All of them scored in his team's victory against Poland.
Watch out for this player from France
Joan Lenny Yannis Tincres, striker playing for Monaco U-19. He has scored six goals in nine matches this season. He has scored three goals in three games in this U-17 World Cup. He has just scored a brace against the United States in the last match he played.
How does Senegal arrive?
Senegal comes after winning the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in May, winning all six matches and conceding only two goals in that tournament. In 2019, they made their debut in a world championship where they reached the round of 16. They started in this edition with two victories in the group stage where they beat Argentina and Poland. However, on the last matchday they were defeated by Japan by 0-2, losing the first place in the group. They finished with six points, the same as Argentina and Japan, finally all three will be in the round of 16.
How does France arrive?
The French National Team arrives after doing well in the U-17 European Championship held last June where they reached the final. However, they lost against Germany and remained as runners-up. The final was decided in the penalty shootout after 12 kicks in total. In the last edition, the French team finished third after losing to Brazil. In addition, they already have 1 World Cup in this category, which they won 22 years ago, in 2001. In this World Cup they have achieved a full of victories in the group stage, reaching the round of 16 as first of the group. They have seven goals for and zero against after the first three matches.
Background
This will be the first time that these two teams will face each other and they will do it in a world championship;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Jakarta International Stadium, located in Indonesia. It was inaugurated in 2022 and has a capacity for 82,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
France and Senegal will meet in the round of 16 of the U-19 World Cup.
France and Senegal will meet in the round of 16 of the U-19 World Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match.