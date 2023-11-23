Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de la Plata LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de la Plata Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de la Plata live, as well as the latest information from Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de la Plata live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de la Plata live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de la Plata live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de la Plata?
This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de la Plata match on November 22, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:10 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 20:10 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 21:10 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 20:10 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 19:10 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 19:10 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 2:10 hrs. - (November 23rd)
Mexico: 18:10 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 20:10 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 19:10 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 21:10 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez.
Key player at Estudiantes de la Plata
One of the players to keep in mind in Estudiantes de la Plata is Mauro Boselli, the 38 year old center forward born in Argentina has played eight games so far in the Professional League 2023, in which he has not been able to assist but has already scored three goals, these against; Belgrano de Córdoba, Platense and Sarmiento Junín.
Key player at Boca Juniors
One of the most outstanding players in Boca Juniors is Édinson Cavani, the 36-year-old Uruguayan-born center forward has played eight games in the current edition of the Professional League, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored one goal, this one against Platense.
History Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de la Plata
In total, the two teams have met five times since 2021, with Boca Juniors dominating the record with two wins, two draws and Estudiantes de la Plata winning on one occasion.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Boca Juniors with four goals to Estudiantes de la Plata's three.
Actuality - Estudiantes de la Plata
Estudiantes de la Plata throughout the Prefesional League 2023 has had a bad performance, because after playing 13 games is located in the seventh position of the standings with 16 points, this was achieved after winning four games, tying four and losing five, also has a goal difference of -2, this after scoring 10 goals and conceding 12.
Platense 2 - 1 Estudiantes de la Plata
- Last five games
Estudiantes de la Plata 2 - 1 Sarmiento Junín
Boca Juniors 0 - 0 Estudiantes de la Plata
Estudiantes de la Plata 2 - 1 Defensa y Justicia
Central Córdoba SdE 0 - 1 Estudiantes de la Plata
Actuality - Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors is going through a bad moment talking about the Professional League 2023, because after playing a total of 13 games, is located in the ninth position of the standings with 15 points, this after winning four games, drawing three and losing six, also has scored 15 goals and conceded 15, for a goal difference of 0.
Racing Club 2 - 1 Boca Juniors
- Last five games
Boca Juniors 1 - 2 Fluminense
San Lorenzo 1 - 1 Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors 1 - 0 Newell's Old Boys
The match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium
The match between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes de la Plata will take place at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in the city of Cordoba (Argentina). This stadium is where the Argentine national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 1978 and has a capacity for approximately 57,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de la Plata, valid for the semifinal of the Copa Argentina 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
