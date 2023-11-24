San Luis vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlético San Luis vs León live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
Where and how to watch Atlético San Luis vs León online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.

Atlético San Luis vs León can be tuned from the ESPN App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Atlético San Luis vs León match corresponding to the Apertura 2023 Play-In of the Liga MX?

This is the start time of the Atlético San Luis vs León match on November 23, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.

Brazil: 11:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 p.m.

Peru: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 02:00 hours

Nigeria: 03:00 hours

South Africa: 04:00 hours

Australia: 01:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 02:00 hours

Leon Statements

Nicolas Larcamon spoke prior to this meeting: “It is essential to arrive the way we arrived, tomorrow there is a lot at stake, the work of a semester, how we resolved the difficulties along the way, with the conviction of seeing the team win and start to prepare for the quarterfinals with everyone complete.”

“We continue, there is still a long way to go and the best week of the year is coming, trust in what the team is capable of, we know that they will be as they have been, it will be a great closing of the year and confident that we know that we are going to give them many unforgettable moments".

León's last lineup

Cota; Moreno, Barreiro, Tesillo, Rodríguez; Hernández, Rodríguez, Ambriz, Mena; Vineyards, Diente López
Last lineup of Atlético San Luis

Sanchez; Chávez, Domínguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Dourado, Güemez, Villalpando; Vitinho, Bonatini, Murillo
How does León arrive?

León emerged victorious against its counterpart FC Juárez with a score of two goals to one, the emerald team added important points to sneak into this phase.

How does Atlético San Luis arrive?

Atlético San Luis fell to Santos two goals to zero on the last day of Apertura 2023, the local team will seek to make a splash and win in a great way to qualify directly.
The Atlético San Luis vs León match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium

The Atlético San Luis vs León match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, located in San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute by minute of the Atlético San Luis vs León match live, this match corresponds to the Play-In towards the 2023 Apertura Liguilla of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the León Stadium at 7:00 p.m.
