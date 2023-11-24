Rotherham United vs Leeds United LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Rotherham United vs Leeds United Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham United vs Leeds United live, as well as the latest information from New York Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Rotherham United vs Leeds United live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Rotherham United vs Leeds United match live on TV and online?
The Rotherham United vs Leeds United match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Rotherham United vs Leeds United?
This is the kick-off time for the Rotherham United vs Leeds United match on November 24, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. -
Chile: 16:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. -
Spain: 22:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Peru: 15:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. -
Refereeing team
Referee: Oliver Langford.
Key player at Leeds United
One of the players to keep in mind in Leeds United is Joel Piroe, the 24-year-old center forward born in the Netherlands, has played 16 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and six goals, these against; Ipswich Town, Millwall twice, Watford FC, Bristol City and Plymouth AFC.
Key player in Rotherham United
One of the most outstanding players in Rotherham United is Jordan Hugill, the 31 year old center forward born in England, has played 16 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and three goals, these against; Norwich City, Preston North England and Southampton.
History Rotherham United vs Leeds United
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2016, Leeds United dominate the record with four wins, no draws have been recorded and Rotherham United have won one meeting.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Leeds United with 10 goals to Rotherham United's four.
Actuality - Leeds United
Leeds United has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 16 matches, is in the number three position in the standings with 31 points, this was achieved after winning nine games, drawing four and losing three, leaving a goal difference of +11, this after scoring 27 goals and conceding 16.
Norwich City 2 - 3 Leeds United
- Last five matches
Stoke City 1 - 0 Leeds United
Leeds United 4 - 1 Huddersfield Town
Leicester City 0 - 1 Leeds United
Leeds United 2 - 1 Plymouth AFC
Actuality - Rotherham United
Rotherham United has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 16 matches they are in the 22nd position in the standings with 11 points, this score was achieved after winning two matches, drawing five and losing nine, they have also scored 15 goals and conceded 32, for a goal difference of -17.
Rotherham United 2 - 0 Coventry City
- Last five matches
Rotherham United 2 - 0 Coventry City
Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 0 Rotherham United
Rotherham United 1 - 1 Q P R
Rotherham United 2 - 2 Ipswich Town
Watford FC 5 - 0 Rotherham United
The match will be played at the New York Stadium
The match between Rotherham United and Leeds United will take place at the New York Stadium in the city of Rotherham (England), the stadium is where Rotherham United Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2011 and has a capacity for approximately 12,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rotherham United vs Leeds United match, valid for matchday 17 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
