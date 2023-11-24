Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match
What time is Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad match for Arabian League Match?

This is the start time of the game Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad of 24th November in several countries:

 

Watch out for this Al-Ettifaq player:

For this match, Al-Ettifaq's player to watch will be English legend Jordan Henderson. The former Liverpool midfielder is an ace in the midfield and will want to become the backbone of the Arab team to lead them to victory.
Last Al-Ettifaq lineup:

P. Victor; H. Al-Shamrani, A. Khateeb, J. Hendry, M. Tisserand, R. Otabi; A. Abdullah, G. Wijnaldum, H. Al Ghamdi; D. Gray, R. Quaison.
Watch out for this Al Ittihad player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Al Ittihad's iconic center forward, Frenchman, Karim Benzema. The current killer of the penalty area has amazed all and sundry in the Arab League since he arrived at Al Ittihad and quickly became a starter. Karim Benzema is a player with great strength and definition that makes him dangerous for opponents.

Last Al Ittihad line-up:

M. Grohe; M. Al Shanqeeti, L. Felipe, H. Kadesh, A. Bamasud; Fabinho, N. Kanté, F. Al Ghamdi; Romarinho, K. Benzema, Coronado.
Background:

Al-Ettifaq and Al Ittihad have met on a total of 31 occasions (6 wins for Al-Ettifaq, 7 draws, 18 wins for Al Ittihad) where the balance is in favor of the visitors' side. In terms of goals, 31 goals have been scored in favor of Al-Ettifaq, while 57 have been scored in favor of Al Ittihad. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 17 of the 2022/23 season where Al Ittihad lost 0-3 to Al-Ettifaq.
About the Stadium

The Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium is a sports venue located in Ad Dammām in the country of Saudi Arabia, it is currently the home of Al Ettifaq, a club of the first division of soccer in Saudi Arabia. It has a capacity of 15,000 spectators and was inaugurated in the year 1993.
Demands must be at the highest level

Al Ittihad are determined to win at home and in the company of their fans after last week's 4-2 victory over Ahba in which Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick to secure all three points for his team. Unlike their opponents, Al Ittihad are in the top five of the overall standings and a win would cut the leaders' lead and put them firmly in the fight for the championship. At the moment they have a total of 25 points.
Aiming to keep climbing up the table

Al-Ettifaq has a chance in what will be their matchday 14 of the Arab League, because, after having drawn 0-0 last week, Al-Ettifaq can add three points that would catapult them to fifth place in the general table, getting even closer to the leaders and tightening the race to try to win the coveted Cup. At the moment they are in seventh place with 22 points after winning 6 games, drawing 4 and losing 3.
The actions of an incredible league

The emotions continue in one of the most exciting competitions in the world of soccer, the Arab League, because after having given a blow to the table in terms of the signings obtained, each day becomes a roller coaster of emotions where week after week, fans and spectators are attentive to see how the general table changes positions among the teams that seek to take the glory of Arab soccer.
Kick-off time

The Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad match will be played at Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium, in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
