Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match
Al-Nassr 

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:36 AM31 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Shahid

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:31 AM36 minutes ago

What time is Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood match for Saudi Pro League?

This is the start time of the game Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood of 24th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: Shahid

Bolivia 2 pm: Shahid

Brazil 3 pm: Shahid

Chile 2 pm: Shahid

Colombia 1 pm: Shahid

Ecuador 1 pm: Shahid

USA 1 pm ET: Shahid

Spain 7 pm: Shahid

Mexico 1 pm: Shahid

Paraguay 2 pm: Shahid

Peru 1  pm: Shahid

Uruguay 3 pm: Shahid

Venezuela 2 pm: Shahid

12:26 AM41 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Al-Okhdood

Paulo Vítor; Zabdani, Alyami, Kverkvelia, Burca, Al-Muwallad; Collado, Pedroza, Tanase, Godwin; Léandre Tawamba.

Coach: Martin Sevela.

12:21 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Al-Nassr

Alaqidi; Al-Ghannam; Alamri, Al-Fatil, Alex Telles; Alnaji, Brozovicm Otávio; Anderson Talisca, Sadio Maném Cristiano Ronaldo.

Coach: Luís Castro.

12:16 AMan hour ago

Classification

12:11 AMan hour ago

Al-Okhdood

Al-Okhdood are in the opposite situation. In the relegation zone, they are 16th with 10 points, one less than Al-Tai, the team outside the red zone. In five games, they have lost four and won one, giving them a record of 25%.
12:06 AMan hour ago

Al-Nassr

With a 79% record, Al-Nassr have not lost in their last five games and are on the back of four straight wins and a draw. The Knights of Najd are in second place with 31 points, four behind leaders Al-Hilal.
12:01 AMan hour ago

AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium

Al-Awwal Park Stadium, formerly known as King Saud University Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This stadium is mainly used for soccer matches and is home to the Al-Nassr soccer club. As well as serving as a venue for soccer matches, the stadium can also be used for other sporting and cultural events.

The stadium was inaugurated on May 7, 2015. Al-Awwal Park Stadium's capacity can vary depending on configurations and the type of event, but it generally has an initial capacity of 22,000 seats. In 2023, the stadium's capacity was expanded to 25,000 seats.

The stadium also has a state-of-the-art LED lighting system.

Al-Awwal Park Stadium has hosted a number of major events, including the 2016 Saudi Arabian King's Cup final and the 2019 Arabian Gulf Cup.

The stadium has also hosted a number of international matches, including the match between Saudi Arabia and Iran in qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In 2023, the stadium was renamed Al-Awwal Park after a sponsorship deal with Saudi Awwal Bank.

Al-Awwal Park Stadium is one of the most modern stadiums in Saudi Arabia and is a popular venue for sporting and cultural events.

11:56 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood live this Friday (24), at the AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium at 1 pm ET, for the Saudi Pro League. The match is valid for the 14th round of the competition.
11:51 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Saudi Pro League Match: Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo