How and where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood match live?
What time is Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood match for Saudi Pro League?
Argentina 3 pm: Shahid
Bolivia 2 pm: Shahid
Brazil 3 pm: Shahid
Chile 2 pm: Shahid
Colombia 1 pm: Shahid
Ecuador 1 pm: Shahid
USA 1 pm ET: Shahid
Spain 7 pm: Shahid
Mexico 1 pm: Shahid
Paraguay 2 pm: Shahid
Peru 1 pm: Shahid
Uruguay 3 pm: Shahid
Venezuela 2 pm: Shahid
Probable lineup for Al-Okhdood
Coach: Martin Sevela.
Probable lineup for Al-Nassr
Coach: Luís Castro.
Classification
Al-Okhdood
Al-Nassr
AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated on May 7, 2015. Al-Awwal Park Stadium's capacity can vary depending on configurations and the type of event, but it generally has an initial capacity of 22,000 seats. In 2023, the stadium's capacity was expanded to 25,000 seats.
The stadium also has a state-of-the-art LED lighting system.
Al-Awwal Park Stadium has hosted a number of major events, including the 2016 Saudi Arabian King's Cup final and the 2019 Arabian Gulf Cup.
The stadium has also hosted a number of international matches, including the match between Saudi Arabia and Iran in qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
In 2023, the stadium was renamed Al-Awwal Park after a sponsorship deal with Saudi Awwal Bank.
Al-Awwal Park Stadium is one of the most modern stadiums in Saudi Arabia and is a popular venue for sporting and cultural events.
