Cologne vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates LIVE Stream and Score Updates in Bundesliga (0-0)
Bayern Munich

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:49 PM17 minutes ago

Bayern lineup

1:44 PM22 minutes ago

Cologne lineup

1:39 PM27 minutes ago

Stage

1:34 PM32 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Cologne vs Bayern Munich match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:29 PM37 minutes ago

What time is Cologne vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Cologne vs Bayern Munichof 24th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 4:30 pm: Onefootball, SporTV

Chile 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 2:30  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 2:30 pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 8:30 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 2:30 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 4:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

1:24 PM42 minutes ago

Speak, Tuchel!

"I watched the Germany games. The players have come back healthy. Yesterday I saw Leroy Sané and Leon Goretzka. I had lunch with Thomas Müller. I'll see the others today for the first time. We usually do everything to make sure they feel good here, regardless of the results with their national teams. The focus on Bayern is important.

I saw it coming, he couldn't contain himself any longer. He's usually very controlled. We haven't talked about it much, he has my full confidence. It can happen, it's human, even if it shouldn't. He's an absolutely fundamental player for us. Now it's about Bayern again.

It's probably to do with the TV rights. It's our second game on Friday. Minjae Kim and Alphonso Davies only returned from their trips today. It's a very, very unfortunate schedule, especially in a sporting sense, but it shouldn't be an excuse... I don't want to go on about it. We've opted for a short trip on Friday morning so that the players can sleep at home. We want to win and we're going to prepare for that.

Matthijs de Ligt is out, Jamal Musiala is out, we have to be careful with Raphael Guerreiro. He's got a bit of a problem, so we'll have to see. We're looking closely at which internationals have had a big workload like Konrad Laimer, Minjae Kim or Alphonso Davies. We'll decide on the lineup later.

There are always lots of conversations. Sometimes they also happen spontaneously. We're very happy with him. Goretzka's fingers are broken after his hand fracture. His service to the team has been impressive. He's found a good position on the left of midfield, where he plays between the 10 and the six. There were discussions about him and now he's found his form. I hope he shows that again.

There's no reason why he [Kimmich] shouldn't play. He's a key player who has our full confidence. We always want to offer a stable environment, especially in difficult periods. The feedback from the national team coaches is that the best players are tired - mentally and physically. It's not just about playing time, but also about traveling in time, in hotels or on the bus. We'll have to see again how Minjae Kim and Alphonso Davies come back and perform after extremely long trips. From next season there will be even more Champions League matches and the 2025 Club World Cup. This doesn't just affect Josué, but many players. We're the team that has to play tomorrow on Friday. This can't be in the interest of the players or the game. It has to be done with joy. The situation is at its limit, maybe even over.

We want Müller in the team. Of course he wants to keep playing. He's a footballer through and through. Why shouldn't he continue playing at the highest level? I have a very positive impression of him. He's in top form and everything is fine. Thomas is a club icon, a living legend. He gets the utmost respect from us.

This question [whether Neuer will start for Germany at EURO 2024] will be answered in May or June, if Manu remains fit. Then he'll be back to his old strength and make his mark in a league of his own as a goalkeeper. He has to stay calm and enjoy the situation on his return. Everything else will happen. It's not our decision, but we'll respect it."

1:19 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Bayern

Neuer - Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies - Kimmich, Goretkza - Sané, Müller, Coman - Kane.

Coach: Thomas Tuchel 

1:14 PMan hour ago

Speak, Baumgart!

"Dejan Ljubicic returned to training this week after an illness and all the national players are fit again. With the exception of Philip Pentke, Max Finkräfe and Jacob Christensen, who have been injured or ill, all the players are available for Friday's game.

I hope the boys have courage, accept the game and be clear. That has nothing to do with Bayern, I expect that in every game. That's our way of playing soccer.

Bayern are a very good team, they make very few mistakes and they take advantage of mistakes in a cool way. We're going to play our game and try to put them under pressure and force them to make mistakes. But we know there won't be many of them, so we have to be there for the few moments. At the same time, we have to eliminate our own mistakes as much as possible.

Schwäbe is very calm in defense and always plays good balls forward. What sets Marvin apart is that he is constantly developing and taking on more and more responsibility in the team. That helps us a lot.

I don't know if there's ever been a striker in the Bundesliga with this rate. He [Kane] puts in excellent performances and is an absolute asset to the league. He's fun to watch".

1:09 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Cologne

Schwäbe - Carstensen, Hübers, Chabot, Heintz; Ljubicic, Martel - Waldschmidt, Kainz, Maina - Selke.

Coach: Steffen Baumgart.

1:04 PMan hour ago

Classification

12:59 PMan hour ago

Bavarians

Bayern Munich are in second place with 29 points, two behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen. With an 87% record, the Bavarians have won five of their last five games.
12:54 PMan hour ago

Goats

Cologne are in a delicate situation and are in 17th place, inside the relegation zone, with six points, just two behind Darmstadt, the first team out of the red zone and the relegation playoff. The Bodes have a record of 18% and are coming off the back of two defeats, two draws and one win.
12:49 PMan hour ago

RheinEnergieStadion

The RheinEnergieStadion is a soccer stadium located in Cologne, Germany. Opened in 1923 as the Müngersdorfer Stadion, it has undergone several renovations over the years. In 2004, the stadium was renamed RheinEnergieStadion after a sponsorship deal with the utility company RheinEnergie AG.

Home to Cologne and with a capacity of over 50,000 spectators, the RheinEnergieStadion is one of Germany's most iconic stadiums.

12:44 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Cologne vs Bayern Munich live this Friday (24), at the RheinEnergieStadion at 2:30 pm ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 12th round of the competition.
12:39 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga Match: Cologne vs Bayern Munich Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo