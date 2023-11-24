Cologne vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates LIVE Stream and Score Updates in Bundesliga (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Bayern lineup
Cologne lineup
How and where to watch the Cologne vs Bayern Munich match live?
What time is Cologne vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 4:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 4:30 pm: Onefootball, SporTV
Chile 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 2:30 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 8:30 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 2:30 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 4:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak, Tuchel!
I saw it coming, he couldn't contain himself any longer. He's usually very controlled. We haven't talked about it much, he has my full confidence. It can happen, it's human, even if it shouldn't. He's an absolutely fundamental player for us. Now it's about Bayern again.
It's probably to do with the TV rights. It's our second game on Friday. Minjae Kim and Alphonso Davies only returned from their trips today. It's a very, very unfortunate schedule, especially in a sporting sense, but it shouldn't be an excuse... I don't want to go on about it. We've opted for a short trip on Friday morning so that the players can sleep at home. We want to win and we're going to prepare for that.
Matthijs de Ligt is out, Jamal Musiala is out, we have to be careful with Raphael Guerreiro. He's got a bit of a problem, so we'll have to see. We're looking closely at which internationals have had a big workload like Konrad Laimer, Minjae Kim or Alphonso Davies. We'll decide on the lineup later.
There are always lots of conversations. Sometimes they also happen spontaneously. We're very happy with him. Goretzka's fingers are broken after his hand fracture. His service to the team has been impressive. He's found a good position on the left of midfield, where he plays between the 10 and the six. There were discussions about him and now he's found his form. I hope he shows that again.
There's no reason why he [Kimmich] shouldn't play. He's a key player who has our full confidence. We always want to offer a stable environment, especially in difficult periods. The feedback from the national team coaches is that the best players are tired - mentally and physically. It's not just about playing time, but also about traveling in time, in hotels or on the bus. We'll have to see again how Minjae Kim and Alphonso Davies come back and perform after extremely long trips. From next season there will be even more Champions League matches and the 2025 Club World Cup. This doesn't just affect Josué, but many players. We're the team that has to play tomorrow on Friday. This can't be in the interest of the players or the game. It has to be done with joy. The situation is at its limit, maybe even over.
We want Müller in the team. Of course he wants to keep playing. He's a footballer through and through. Why shouldn't he continue playing at the highest level? I have a very positive impression of him. He's in top form and everything is fine. Thomas is a club icon, a living legend. He gets the utmost respect from us.
This question [whether Neuer will start for Germany at EURO 2024] will be answered in May or June, if Manu remains fit. Then he'll be back to his old strength and make his mark in a league of his own as a goalkeeper. He has to stay calm and enjoy the situation on his return. Everything else will happen. It's not our decision, but we'll respect it."
Probable lineup for Bayern
Coach: Thomas Tuchel
Speak, Baumgart!
I hope the boys have courage, accept the game and be clear. That has nothing to do with Bayern, I expect that in every game. That's our way of playing soccer.
Bayern are a very good team, they make very few mistakes and they take advantage of mistakes in a cool way. We're going to play our game and try to put them under pressure and force them to make mistakes. But we know there won't be many of them, so we have to be there for the few moments. At the same time, we have to eliminate our own mistakes as much as possible.
Schwäbe is very calm in defense and always plays good balls forward. What sets Marvin apart is that he is constantly developing and taking on more and more responsibility in the team. That helps us a lot.
I don't know if there's ever been a striker in the Bundesliga with this rate. He [Kane] puts in excellent performances and is an absolute asset to the league. He's fun to watch".
Probable lineup for Cologne
Coach: Steffen Baumgart.
Classification
Bavarians
Goats
RheinEnergieStadion
Home to Cologne and with a capacity of over 50,000 spectators, the RheinEnergieStadion is one of Germany's most iconic stadiums.