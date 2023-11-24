Brasil vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U17 World Cup Match
"A great game, already. We expected a very qualified opposing team. There were four clashes throughout the year and four draws. Today, in a World Cup knockout game, it couldn't be any different. The team had the maturity to understand the moments of the game and deservedly leave here with a place in the quarter-finals."

"There are 21 players with a lot of quality and who understand collective commitment. The stronger we are collectively for all phases of the game, at the right time, in the right place, individual potential will appear. A collective game cannot be won with one or two players. What we have shown here is; The strength of work, unity and, above all, a very positive mentality."

"Playing in a World Cup is a great experience. It is a privilege for few. Playing matches as big as all the stages of the World Cup have been makes us proud and makes us sure that we are on the path. Today, in an elimination game against the great Ecuador team, it couldn't be any different. We knew that the level of concentration and competitive consistency would be decisive for our success."

Jeremías Florentín; Dylan Gorosito, Juan Giménez, Tobías Palacio and Octavio Ontivero; Mariano Gerez, Valentino Acuña and Claudio Echeverri; Santiago López, Agustín Ruberto and Ian Subiabre.
PROBABLE BRAZIL!

Philippe Gabriel; Pedro Lima, Vitor Reis, Da Mata and Esquerdinha; Guilherme Batista, Sidney and Dudu; Rayan, Estevão and Kauã Elijah
HISTORIC!

In the last direct clashes between the under-17 teams of Brazil and Argentina, the rivalry has been intense. On 23 April 2023, Brazil U17 emerged victorious, defeating Argentina U17 3-2. However, on 30 March 2019, Argentina put in a remarkable performance by winning 3-0. The history of confrontations shows balance, with alternating victories. On March 17, 2015, Argentina won 1-0, while on March 4, 2017, Brazil won 2-0. Brazilian team 3-2 on May 9, 2009, highlight the unpredictability of these meetings. The last match recorded a convincing 3-0 victory for Brazil on August 17, 1995. This record reflects the competitiveness and intensity characteristic of the confrontation between Brazil's under-17 teams and Argentina.
HOW DO YOU GET TO ARGENTINA?

The Argentine under-17 team had a remarkable performance in the last few games, winning impressive victories. On November 21, 2023, the team faced Venezuela U17 and won with an impressive score of 5-0. Before that, on November 17, 2023, they faced Poland U17 and obtained another solid victory, with a score of 4-0. On November 14, 2023, Argentina U17 demonstrated their quality against Japan U17, winning 3-1. However, the team suffered a narrow defeat against Senegal U17 on November 11, 2023. November 2023, with a score of 1 to 2. Despite this defeat, the overall results highlight the skill and competitiveness of the Argentine under-17 team in international competitions.
HOW DOES BRAZIL ARRIVE?

The Brazilian under-17 team ended its participation in a series of games, recording an impressive victory over Ecuador U17, with a score of 3-1, on November 20, 2023 Before that, they faced England U17 and achieved another victory, this time 2-1, on November 17, 2023. In the previous clash, Brazil U17 dominated the field against New Caledonia U17, scoring an impressive They won 9-0 on November 14, 2023. However, the team faced a narrow defeat against Iran. U17, with a score of 2-3, on November 11, 2023. Despite the defeat, the team demonstrated its talent and skill throughout these games, consolidating its presence on the under-17 international scene.
The game will be played at Jakarta International Stadium

The Brasil vs Argentina game will be played at Jakarta International Stadium, with a capacity of 82.000 people.
