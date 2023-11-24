Brasil vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U17 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Brasil vs Argentina Live Score Here
SPEAK UP, PHELIPE LEAL!
"There are 21 players with a lot of quality and who understand collective commitment. The stronger we are collectively for all phases of the game, at the right time, in the right place, individual potential will appear. A collective game cannot be won with one or two players. What we have shown here is; The strength of work, unity and, above all, a very positive mentality."
"Playing in a World Cup is a great experience. It is a privilege for few. Playing matches as big as all the stages of the World Cup have been makes us proud and makes us sure that we are on the path. Today, in an elimination game against the great Ecuador team, it couldn't be any different. We knew that the level of concentration and competitive consistency would be decisive for our success."