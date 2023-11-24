Porto vs Montalegre LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Taça de Portugal Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Hélder Carvalho will be the referee for the match, with Francisco Pereira and José Mira as assistants, while the fourth official will be Fábio Loureiro.
Probable Montalegre
Montalegre's probable team for the match is: Bruno Pio, Edu Machado, David Santos, Douglão and Flávio Gonçalves; Ruben das Neves, David Moura and Mane; André Dias, Alex and Boakye.
Probable Porto
Porto's probable team for the match is: Claudio Ramos, João Mário, José Pedro, Fábio Cardos and André Franco; Pepê, Nico, Grujic and Galeno; Namaso and Fran Navarro.
Injuries!
Porto are likely to use their reserves for the match, as well as having Gabriel Veron, Jaime, Wendell, Marcano and Samuel Portugal out injured. On the other side, Montalegre will have no absentees!
Sérgio Conceição!
Sérgio Conceição, Porto's coach, spoke about the match and preached respect: "I expect a super-motivated team, trying to surprise, like all the lower-ranked teams in this competition. We have to be attentive and look at this opponent with the same respect and dedication that we look at all the others. It's up to us to take control of the game, within the framework of our strategy, anticipating scenarios and fielding the players who are in the best condition. There may be one or two changes to the team in terms of dynamics, as some players only trained today and had long journeys. We have to manage that and it's never easy to prepare the team at these times, but we have 11 players ready, plus those on the bench, to win and get through this tie. The next series of games could define a lot about the team's future. The events of recent times make me sad and I repudiate any kind of violence. What I saw at the AGM, as a member for 27 years, makes me sad and is reprehensible. We come from a region that is very passionate about the club and very dedicated to the cause, but we are not what we have seen in the recent past. Let that be clear. Now we have to prepare well for the games and bring joy to our members by doing better than we have done so far. The message we want to send out is that the fans must remain passionate and that they must continue to support us as they have done so far, because we're going to need them a lot."
Championships!
In the Primeira Liga, Porto are in third place with 25 points, three behind Benfica and Sporting, and two above Braga. In the Portuguese Championship, the country's fourth division, Montalegre are in third place with 16 points, four behind Previdém, one above Tirsense, two above Sandinenses and three behind Marítimo B, Limianos and Mirandela.
Last Matches: Montalegre
Montalegre come into the game on the back of two wins and a draw. On the first day, at home, the draw was 1-1 with Pevidém, with Marna opening the scoring for Previdém and Boakye equalizing. On the fifth, at home, the win came 2-1 over Tirsense, with goals from Luis Alberto and Rúben das Neves, while Ponce pulled one back. And on Sunday (12), away from home, they won 3-2 against Limianos, with goals from André Dias and Alex Xavier (2), while Reko and Fábio Sequeira scored.
Last Matches: Porto
Porto come into the match with one defeat and two wins in their last games. On October 3, they lost 1-0 at home to Estoril, with a goal from Holsgrove. On the seventh, at home, the victory came 2-0 against Antwerp, with goals from Evanilson and Pepe, in the Champions League. And on Saturday (11), away from home, the win came 2-1 over Vitória, with André Silva opening the scoring for Vitória, Sanusi equalizing and Francisco Conceição turning the game around.
