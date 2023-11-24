Nacional vs Millonarios LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

8:19 PM2 minutes ago

⌚ 18'

Dorlan Pabón's shot hit the hands of Álvaro Montero.
8:17 PM5 minutes ago

⌚ 15'

Nacional tried. Edier Ocampo's shot was easily controlled by Álvaro Montero.
8:13 PM9 minutes ago

⌚ 10'

Nacional tries to be more vertiginous, tries to press the opponent's exit to win the ball in their half.
8:11 PM11 minutes ago

⌚ 5'

First minutes of the match. Nacional tries to control the ball more and the intention is clear: to get the ball to Dorlan Pabón so that he can shoot freely.
8:03 PM18 minutes ago

Match start

The match between Nacional and Millonarios gets underway.
8:02 PM20 minutes ago

Match officials

Referee: Carlos Betancur - Valle

Assistant No.1: Cristian Aguirre - Caldas

Assistant No.2: Mario Tarache - Casanare

Fourth official: Jose Ortiz - Norte 

VAR: Keiner Jiménez - Cesar

Assistant VAR: Juan Pablo Alba - Caldas

8:01 PM21 minutes ago

Teams on the field

Atlético Nacional and Millonarios players take the field at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.
7:59 PM23 minutes ago

Substitutes - Millonarios

01. Juan Moreno (GK), 05. Larry Vásquez, 11. Beckham Castro, 15. Edgar Guerra, 17. Jorge Arias, 20. Fernando Uribe, 25. Sander Navarro.
7:59 PM23 minutes ago

Starting XI - Millonarios

1-4-3-3
| 31. Álvaro Montero |
| 13. Elvis Perlaza | 26. Andrés Llinás | 04. Juan P. Vargas | 03. Omar Bertel |
| 08. Daniel Giraldo |
| 14. Macalister Silva | 21. Juan C. Pereira |
| 10. Daniel Cataño | 23. Leonardo Castro | 18. Daniel Ruiz |

Coach: Alberto Gamero

7:58 PM24 minutes ago

Substitutes - Atletico Nacional

01. Harlen Castillo (GK), 02. Cristian Zapata, 10. Maximilano Cantera, 13. Juan Pablo Torres, 22. Óscar Perea, 24. Eric Ramírez, 31. Brahian Palacios, 42. Cristian Castro.
7:58 PM24 minutes ago

Starting XI - Atletico Nacional

1-4-2-3-1
| 23. Kevin Mier |
| 32. Edier Ocampo | 03. Felipe Aguirre | 16. Sergio Mosquera | 33. Samuel Velásquez |
| 14. Robert Mejía | 05. Jhon Duque |
| 07. Neyder Moreno | 08. Dorlan Pabón | 77. Álvaro Angulo |
| 09. Jefferson Duque |

Coach: Jhon Bodmer

7:45 PM37 minutes ago

News in both teams

It should be remembered that for this match, both teams will have their first-choice goalkeepers back. Kevin Mier (Nacional) and Álvaro Montero (Millonarios) returned from the call-up to the Colombian National Team and will surely be part of this game.

Nacional also has the return of Eric Ramírez, who was with the Venezuelan National Team and Edier Ocampo, who was in the medical department.

For Millonarios, Juan Pablo Vargas, who was with the Costa Rican National Team, also returns.

7:35 PMan hour ago

Squad List - Millonarios

7:34 PMan hour ago

Squad List - Atletico Nacional

7:31 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

The equipment has been ready for a couple of hours.
7:19 PMan hour ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of the match Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios in the final (2nd leg) of the BetPlay Cup 2023. We invite you to follow along with us all the incidents of this match.
7:14 PMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atlético Nacional vs Atletico Nacional live match, as well as the latest information from the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.
7:09 PMan hour ago

How to watch Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios live on TV, your option is: TUDN USA

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:04 PMan hour ago

What time is Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios match for Copa BetPlay?

This is the start time of the game Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios of November 23rd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM
Bolivia: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 10:00 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
Colombia: 8:00 PM on WIN Sports + and WIN Sports Online
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele and ViX
Spain: 2:00 AM (November 24) on RCN Nuestra Tele
Mexico: 7:00 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele, ViX and Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 9:00 PM
Peru: 8:00 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
Uruguay: 10:00 PM
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele

6:59 PMan hour ago

Key player - Millonarios

In Millonarios, the presence of Leonardo Castro stands out. The 31-year-old striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team in the current edition of the BetPlay Cup where he has six goals in seven matches, where he has been a starter in all of them, totaling 565 minutes in all.
6:54 PMan hour ago

Key Player - Atletico Nacional

In Atlético Nacional, the presence of Jefferson Duque stands out. The 36-year-old striker is one of the team's most outstanding players in the BetPlay Cup season, where he has four in seven games, six of which he has played as a starter, totaling 475 minutes in all.
6:49 PM2 hours ago

History of a cup final between Nacional and Millonarios

These two teams have a history of playing in a cup final. It was 10 years ago, when both teams defined the winner of the 2013 Copa Colombia, also at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium. Atlético Nacional was crowned champion.
6:44 PM2 hours ago

Millonarios

Millonarios, which has no great pressure to win the BetPlay Cup, will seek to maintain its undefeated record at the Atanasio Girardot and to be present in the quadrangular B and show itself as a candidate for the League title.

This team from Bogota has come from less to more, arriving in Medellin trying to defend its title and seek the Cup championship twice, as they won it the previous year, adding a trophy that they had not lifted for years.

In the final stretch of the league, they are neck and neck with DIM, both having 6 points out of a possible 6, making them possible finalists with four games to go. Although they have no advantage in the Cup, they have the favoritism without any problem, mainly due to the correct performance they express on the field.

A clearly calm team in the middle of the field, giving possession of the ball, playing direct and against is what has worked for them in this semester, if they have to go out to propose, they do it without problem, although not with the same sufficiency of other campaigns.

6:39 PM2 hours ago

Atletico Nacional

The situation at Atlético Nacional has not been the most benevolent in recent seasons and yet it has managed to reach several finals and definitive instances. For 2023, one of the worst years in the history of the relationship between fans and management, the green team of Antioquia has played three finals, Superliga champion against Pereira, runner-up against Millonarios in the League and the definition of the BetPlay Cup.

Although the season has not ended and on the horizon there is a possibility of disputing the Christmas star, the reality dictates that Nacional has not enough clothes for this dance and with four games left to finish the quadrangular semifinals it is not seen how it can be installed in a hypothetical fourth final in the year.

And it is this start in the quadrangulars that does not allow them to have full confidence in the team coached by Bodmer. Two defeats are the immediate antecedent to the final match of the Cup, the defeat at home against Millonarios in the first matchday and in the following one, a match in which Nacional was inferior against DIM.

Beyond obtaining the sixth Cup trophy, the conviction is to obtain a place in the Copa Libertadores, which at the moment is not very clear, either through reclassification or by winning the December star, so the pressure and the obligation is on the Verdolaga, who must win any final they play.

6:34 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium

The Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium, located in the city of Medellín, in the department of Antioquia, in Colombia. This stadium, inaugurated in 1953, has a capacity for 40,943 spectators.
6:29 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Copa BetPlay match: Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
