Nacional vs Millonarios LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

Assistant No.1: Cristian Aguirre - Caldas
Assistant No.2: Mario Tarache - Casanare
Fourth official: Jose Ortiz - Norte
VAR: Keiner Jiménez - Cesar
Assistant VAR: Juan Pablo Alba - Caldas
Substitutes - Millonarios
Starting XI - Millonarios
14. Macalister Silva | 21. Juan C. Pereira
Coach: Alberto Gamero
Substitutes - Atletico Nacional
Starting XI - Atletico Nacional
Coach: Jhon Bodmer
Nacional also has the return of Eric Ramírez, who was with the Venezuelan National Team and Edier Ocampo, who was in the medical department.
For Millonarios, Juan Pablo Vargas, who was with the Costa Rican National Team, also returns.
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios match for Copa BetPlay?
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Bolivia: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 10:00 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
Colombia: 8:00 PM on WIN Sports + and WIN Sports Online
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele and ViX
Spain: 2:00 AM (November 24) on RCN Nuestra Tele
Mexico: 7:00 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele, ViX and Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 9:00 PM
Peru: 8:00 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
Uruguay: 10:00 PM
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
Millonarios
This team from Bogota has come from less to more, arriving in Medellin trying to defend its title and seek the Cup championship twice, as they won it the previous year, adding a trophy that they had not lifted for years.
In the final stretch of the league, they are neck and neck with DIM, both having 6 points out of a possible 6, making them possible finalists with four games to go. Although they have no advantage in the Cup, they have the favoritism without any problem, mainly due to the correct performance they express on the field.
A clearly calm team in the middle of the field, giving possession of the ball, playing direct and against is what has worked for them in this semester, if they have to go out to propose, they do it without problem, although not with the same sufficiency of other campaigns.
Atletico Nacional
Although the season has not ended and on the horizon there is a possibility of disputing the Christmas star, the reality dictates that Nacional has not enough clothes for this dance and with four games left to finish the quadrangular semifinals it is not seen how it can be installed in a hypothetical fourth final in the year.
And it is this start in the quadrangulars that does not allow them to have full confidence in the team coached by Bodmer. Two defeats are the immediate antecedent to the final match of the Cup, the defeat at home against Millonarios in the first matchday and in the following one, a match in which Nacional was inferior against DIM.
Beyond obtaining the sixth Cup trophy, the conviction is to obtain a place in the Copa Libertadores, which at the moment is not very clear, either through reclassification or by winning the December star, so the pressure and the obligation is on the Verdolaga, who must win any final they play.