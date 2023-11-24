PSG vs Monaco LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for PSG vs Monaco live, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Parc des Princes Stadium.
Where and how to watch PSG vs Monaco online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.

PSG vs Monaco can be tuned from the ESPN App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the PSG vs Monaco match corresponding to Matchday 13 of Ligue 1?

This is the start time of the PSG vs Monaco match on November 24, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Brazil: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 4:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.

Japan: 05:00 hours

India: 9:00 p.m.

Nigeria: 10:00 p.m.

South Africa: 11:00 p.m.

Australia: 8:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 9:00 p.m.

PSG Statements

Kylian Mbappé spoke after his coach's statements, breaking the silence in the face of such controversy that his coach created: I am not someone who is afraid to say things: Messi won the World Cup, so he deserves it. The night of the final I already knew who had won the Ballon d'Or. He is one of the best players in history, if not the best. “I had a great season, like Haaland, but when you win the World Cup that makes the difference.”

We would have to ask him the reason for the moment. I took it very well, he is a great coach. He has a lot to offer me. "I'm at a point where I want to expand my palette."

"I have always had a good relationship with my coaches, although some spoke very badly to me, but that did not prevent us from maintaining a good relationship. I am a very demanding player with myself, so if I find this demand with my coach I am very happy."

"It is not at all a question of the French team. I want to continue being a player of the French team for the next ten days. If you have that question, come ask me on Campus and I will answer you if I have to come to a press conference ”.

PSG Statements

Luis Enrique spoke after the victory against Reims: "I am not happy with Kylian Mbappé. I have nothing to say about the goals, but he can help the team in another way. I will talk to him first, but they are private conversations. Kylian is one of the best players in the world, but we want more. We want him to do more."

  "As for the goals, I have nothing to say, we all know Mbappé. I think he can improve and has a lot of room for improvement and that he can reach a higher level. But that is kind of our goal, not to settle and look for Kylian to participate even more so in many actions of the game.

Monaco's latest lineup

Köhn, Singo, Maripán, Magassa, Jakobs, Fofana, Zakaria, Diatta, Golovin, Akliouche, Ben Yedder
PSG's latest lineup

Donnarumma, Mukiele, Marquinhos, Škriniar; Zaïre-Emery, Fabián Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Dembélé, Kang-in Lee, Mbappé, Gonçalo Ramos
How does Monaco get there?

Monaco is in third position in the overall table, however it failed to beat Le Havre and tied in a very interesting match.
How does PSG arrive?

PSG comes into this match after beating Reims three goals to zero, the Paris squad will seek to continue its good progress in Ligue 1, placing itself in first position. The Paris team has managed to have a pleasant tournament so far this season and will go all out to continue maintaining its good pace.

The PSG vs Monaco match will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium

The PSG vs Monaco match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, located in Paris, France. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute by minute of the PSG vs Monaco match live, this match corresponds to the 14th round of Ligue 1. The match will take place at the León Stadium at 2:00 p.m.
