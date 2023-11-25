France vs Uzbekistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-17 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for France vs Uzbekistan as well as the latest information from Manaham Stadium.
How to watch France vs Uzbekistan?
If you want to watch France vs Uzbekistan live it can be followed on Foxsports.com
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match France vs Uzbekistan in U-17 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 02:30 hrs.
Colombia: 02:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.
Spain: 9:30 hrs.
Mexico: 2:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.
Peru: 02:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.
Greece: 10:30 hrs.
Serbia: 9:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Uzbekistan
Amir Saidov, a 17-year-old striker. A player who is being one of the most outstanding in this world championship with four goals and one assist. He has scored in all the matches he has played in this World Cup, except the first one. Against England he opened the scoring after four minutes.
Watch out for this player from France
Joan Lenny Yannis Tincres, striker playing for Monaco U-19. He has six goals in nine games this season. He has scored three goals in four games in this U-17 World Cup. He closed the group stage by scoring a brace against the United States. In the round of 16, he came on in stoppage time for the penalty shootout and converted his penalty.
How does Uzbekistan arrive?
Uzbekistan kicked off the world championship with a drubbing against Mali. They reacted by beating Canada in the second match, while they closed the group stage with a 2-2 draw against Spain. In the end, they finished third in group B with four points. In the round of 16, they defeated England with a 1-2 win.
How does France arrive?
The French National Team arrives after doing well in the U-17 European Championship held last June where they reached the final. However, they lost against Germany and remained as runners-up. The final was decided in the penalty shootout after 12 kicks in total. In the last edition, the French team finished third after losing to Brazil. In addition, they already have 1 World Cup in this category, which they won 22 years ago, in 2001. In this World Cup they have achieved a full of victories in the group stage, reaching the round of 16 as first of the group. In the round of 16 they defeated Senegal in a penalty shootout. They have seven goals scored and zero conceded after the first four matches.
Background
This will be the first time in history that France and Uzbekistan will meet in an official match at the World Cup.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Manaham Stadium, located in Surakarta, Indonesia. The stadium was inaugurated in February 1998 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
France and Uzbekistan to meet in U-17 World Cup quarterfinals
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of France vs Uzbekistan in the U-17 World Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.