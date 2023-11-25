Mali vs Morocco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-17 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Mali vs Morocco
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mali vs Morocco as well as the latest information from the Manahm Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Mali vs Morocco live online
If you want to watch Mali vs Morocco live on TV, you can follow the match on FOX Sports App
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Mali vs Morocco in U-17 World Cup?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player from Morocco
Nassim Azaouzi, 17-year-old striker. He currently plays in the Anderlecht's subsidiary team. Although he played in the lower categories of Belgium, he is currently playing with Morocco, even playing this year with the U-23 team. He has not had much prominence in this world championship, but he was decisive for the qualification of his national team to the quarterfinals.
Watch out for this player from Mali
Mahamoud Barry, a 17-year-old striker who has already scored two goals in the Africa Cup of Nations. In this world championship he has three goals and one assist in four games. Against Mexico in the round of 16, he performed well with a brace and an assist.
How does Morocco arrive?
They came close to winning the U-17 Africa Cup last May, but had to settle for second place after losing to Senegal. They started the World Cup with a victory over Panama, although in the second match they lost to Ecuador. They closed the group stage with a win against Indonesia. They finally finished first in group A with six points. In the round of 16 they had to suffer to eliminate Iran, as they forced penalties in stoppage time and won 4-1.
How does Mali arrive?
The Mali team arrives after playing in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished fourth after losing to Morocco in the semifinal and to Burkina Faso in the fight for third place. In the World Cup they performed well in the group stage, beating Canada and Uzbekistan, but lost to Spain. In the round of 16 they overwhelmed Mexico 5-0.
Background
This will be the second time that the teams of Morocco and Mali will meet. They already met last May in the semifinals of the U-17 Africa Cup. The match was decided in a penalty shootout and Morocco won.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Manaham Stadium, located in Surakarta, Indonesia. The stadium was inaugurated in February 1998 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Mali and Morocco will meet in the quarterfinals of the U-17 World Cup.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Mali vs Morocco in the U-17 World Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.