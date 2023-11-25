Bristol City vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Bristol City vs Middlesbrough live online
If you want to watch Bristol City vs Middlesbrough live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Bristol City vs Middlesbrough in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this Middlesbrough player
Sam Greenwood, 21-year-old English midfielder. He is owned by Leeds United, but is on loan at Middlesbrough. He has scored four goals this season. He comes in a great moment of form, having scored in the last two games he has played.
Watch out for this Bristol City player
Sam Bell, a 21-year-old striker. He has been with the England U-20 national team this season. He has four goals in six games. He has not scored a goal since September 30 against Stoke City.
How is Middlesbrough coming along?
They have now gone three consecutive matches without losing. They have not lost in the EFL Championship since October 28th. In their last match they beat Leicester City by the minimum, 1-0. Right now they occupy the top position with 24 points, two points away from the playoff places
How does Bristol City arrive?
In their last match they played a goalless draw against QPR. They have only won one of the last four matches they have played. They are currently 11th in the EFL Championship with 22 points, four points behind the playoff places;
Background
The balance is in favor of Middlesbrough, who have won 33 times, while Bristol City have won 25 times. The remaining 23 duels ended in a draw, as did the last two meetings between these two teams. The balance is even in the last duels and this is reflected in the data in the last six times they have met, with two wins for Middlesbrough, two for Bristol City and two draws;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium, located in the city of Bristol. It was inaugurated in 1887 and has a capacity for 27,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Bristol City and Middlesbrough meet in the match corresponding to the 17th round of the EFL Championship;
Bristol City and Middlesbrough meet in the match corresponding to the 17th round of the EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.