Celtic vs Motherwell LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

Update Live Commentary
How to watch Celtic vs Motherwell?
If you want to watch Celtic vs Motherwell live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.
What time is the Celtic vs Motherwell match in Scottish Premiership?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this Motherwall player
Mika Biereth has four goals and two assists in nine games. The young Dane, just 20 years old, is owned by Arsenal, but is playing in Scotland on loan. His last goal was on November 7, where he scored a point against Motherwall.
Watch out for this Celtic player
Kyogo Furuhashi has eight goals and two assists in 18 games this season. The 28-year-old Japanese striker is coming off a goal against Aberdeen, but left with a niggling niggle and was left out of Japan's national team training camp.
How does the Motherwall arrive?
In their last game, they were defeated at home against Hearts and have now gone nine games in a row without a win. The last victory was on September 3. They are eighth in the Scottish Premiership with 12 points, two above the bottom team.
How are Celtic coming along?
They are coming off a 6-0 thrashing of Aberdeen in their last match. So far they are undefeated in the Scottish Premiership this season. Right now they are the leaders with 35 points, eight more than Rangers, who have one game less played.
Background
The head-to-head record is very favorable to Celtic, who have won 194 times, while Motherwell have won 51 times. The remaining 63 duels have ended in a draw. Celtic have managed to win or at least draw in the last 29 meetings. The last time Motherwall beat Celtic was in December 2015.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Celtic Park, a stadium located in Glasgow. It was inaugurated in August 1982 and has a capacity for 60411 spectators.
Preview of the match
Celtic and Motherwell will meet in the match corresponding to the 14th round of the Scottish Premiership.
