America Women's vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Women’s Match
Foto: América Femenil

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups America Women's vs Tigres live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch America Women's vs Tigres Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

USA Time: 10:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for America Women's vs Tigres: match for the in Liga MX Women’s Match?

This is the start time of the game America Women's vs Tigres: of Friday, November 24h 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, November 24, 2023

23:00 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

Friday, November 24, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

Friday, November 24, 2023

23:00 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

Friday, November 24, 2023

23:00 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

Friday, November 24, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

Friday, November 24, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

Friday, November 24, 2023

4:00 hrs

no transmission.

Canada

Friday, November 24, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

USA

Friday, November 24, 2023

20:00 hrs

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Friday, November 24, 2023

21:00 hrs

In VIX and Canal 5

Paraguay

Friday, November 24, 2023

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

Friday, November 24, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

Friday, November 24, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

Friday, November 24, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.
Former Eagles

Jana Gutiérrez, former América, from the 2018 Clausura season until 2021, she was in Coapa after 72 games and 6 goals with the azulcrema shirt. She arrived at Tigres in 2021 from the Apertura of that year.
In the Amazon goal, Aurora Cecilia Santiago was part of the bird since 2017, she left the nest in 2019 to emigrate to Europe with PSV. In Apertura 2021 she returned to Mexico with Tigres in Apertura 2021, with 42 games wearing the colors of América.
feline past

Alison González has a past in the Tigres in the Clausura 2018, she made 24 games, 11 goals with the Amazon shirt. After that she went to Atlas where she was until 2021, in 2022 she arrived in America, becoming the tenth of this team.
On the other hand, Katty Killer joined the Amazon academy in 2017, after 9 seasons she scored 95 goals with Tigres. With Clausura 2022 being her last season in the north after 6 years, she said goodbye to it with 12 goals in 13 games in Apertura 2021.
Tigres player to follow

The Ovalle magician, Lizbeth is the player who is a key part of the Amazon attack with 15 games in the season she scored 11 goals in 1186 minutes, in the league she has not scored a goal. Every 107.82 minutes she scores a goal.
America's player to watch

Kiana Palacios is the player to watch for América, the 27-year-old Mexican from California will play another final with the azulcremas with 14 games, she scored 11 goals in 858 minutes, 1 yellow card. In the league she has scored 2 goals in the last 4 games. Every 78 minutes she scores a goal.

How were they rated?

The eagles have just won against Chivas by a score of 4 goals to 3, being a very intense game, full of goals, where with the American touch of winning thirst, they defeated the red and whites at home, after tying the first leg by 2 goals . The Amazons have just won the royal classic with 1 goal to zero, being a very weak match in both series, with a solitary goal from Mayor.

The grand final has arrived

Another edition between Tigres vs América in the grand final of Mexican soccer, where Amazons seek to win again in the Volcán, take advantage in the Azteca. The eagles are in a great moment after eliminating Chivas. A revenge will be for the azulcrema team after that lost final in the Apertura 2022 where the royal team won 3 goals to 0. Being the championship that former coach Carmelina Moscato gave them. Ángel Villacampa's first final.
