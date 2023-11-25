Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Manchester City vs Liverpool live on Match day 13 of the Premier League 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Manchester City vs Liverpool live on Match day 13 of the Premier League 2023, as well as the latest information from the Etihad Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool online live on Premier League Match day 13 2023
The Manchester City vs Liverpool match will not be broadcast on television.
The Manchester City vs Liverpool match can be tuned in from the Paramount+ streams.
If you want to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches on Premier League Match day 13
In addition to Manchester City vs Liverpool, Burnley vs West Ham, Luton vs Crystal Palace, Newcastle vs Chelsea, Nottingham vs Brighton, Sheffield vs Bournemouth and Brentford vs Arsenal are the Saturday fixtures in the Premier League, a very exciting day full of top teams and top quality players.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the matchday 13 will be referee Chris Kavanagh, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in the most important match of the Premier League this match day.
What time is Manchester City vs Liverpool match day 13 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Manchester City vs Liverpool match on 25 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 08:30
Bolivia: 08:30
Brazil: 08:30
Chile: 08:30
Colombia: 08:30
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
Spain: 14:30 hours
United States: 07:30 hours PT and 08:30 hours ET
Mexico: 06:30 hours
Paraguay: 08:30 hours
Peru: 08:30 hours
Uruguay: 08:30 hours
Venezuela: 08:30 hours
Japan: 20:30
India: 7:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 7.30 p.m.
South Africa: 7.30 p.m.
Australia: 22:30
United Kingdom ET: 14:30
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in the return of European tournaments after the international break.
Background
The record leans towards Manchester City, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 6 games for Manchester City, 4 draws and 5 wins for Liverpool, so City will be slight favorites to take the 3 points and continue as leaders, but the Reds will be looking for a surprise away.
How does Liverpool get there?
Liverpool are coming off a 3-0 win over Brentford to close in on the Premier League leadership, a team that has been going from strength to strength and that tomorrow will have their toughest test when they face Manchester City, if they win they would be the new leaders of the English League, they are in second position with 27 points and a record of 8 wins, 3 draws and one loss, without a doubt one of the best games in this 13th match day awaits us, this is how the two teams arrive at this match that many fans are looking forward to.
How does Manchester City fare?
We return to the activity after the international date and Manchester City comes from giving one of the most historic matches in the Premier League, drawing with Chelsea with a score of 4-4, a match that was intense from start to finish and that was full of goals and emotions, after this draw continues in the first position with 28 points and a record of 9 games won, They will face another tough team like Liverpool, but they will try to take advantage of playing at home and with their fans, a match where the two teams will fight for the leadership of the Premier League, this way Manchester City arrives to the 13th match day, which is expected to be one of the best and with high quality matches.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Manchester City vs Liverpool match day 13 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium at 06:30.