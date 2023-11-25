Nottingham Forest vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount Plus and Pluto TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Brighton player
Evan Ferguson, striker. To stand out in the Premier League has always been complicated by the great quality of players that there are, being a youth striker is not an easy task when it comes to earn a place, but it seems that for Ferguson does not apply, the 18 year old striker for this season has scored 5 goals, with two so demanding competitions, adding minutes and scoring is important, as it helps the team to advance and improve positions.
Watch out for this Nottngham Forest player
Taiwo Awoniyi, striker. One of the best talents of the current Nottingham squad, with 26 years old, the Nigerian is taking the role of the striker of the team in the best way, in this season with 12 games he accumulates 4 goals in Premier League, although the position in the table is not the best, it is key for the team to continue climbing positions and leave behind the red zone.
Latest Brighton lineup
Steele, Grob, Webster, Hacke, Igor, Gilmour, Dahoud, Buonanotte, Lallana, Adingra, Fati.
Latest Nottingham Forest lineup
Vlachodimos, Toffolo, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina, Dominguez, Mangala, Sangare, Elanga, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White.
Background
Nottingham 3-1 Brighton
Brighton 0-0 Nottingham
Arbitration quartet
Brighton flies high
Brighton has shown, in recent seasons, that it is not necessary to assemble a talented squad based on millionaire signings to compete with the top places, this team since last season stood out for their way of playing and despite the fact that they took away the coach and several of their stars, this team shows that they have blood and that they totally work as a team, this team went from being in the last places to looking for European places, A great change from one season to another and where they are now is the most complicated thing which is to remain competitive, this competition does not forgive anything and a negative streak can mark the season of anyone, it can cost from the title to relegation, Brighton is playing in the Europa League and is doing it in a great way, that is why they must manage the minutes of the players very well, since the squad is not so wide in talent.
Nottingham needs to stand out
Nottingham Forest, a team with a long tradition in England, surprised many with their promotion to the Premier League, the team already in the Premier League changed completely, this change was not all good, since the previous season they were very close to relegation, their biggest rival, Leicester City, was one of the relegated teams, suggesting that accumulating bad seasons can have a very bitter end, Nottingham in the current season occupies the 14th place in the table with 13 points, a very low sum for 12 games played, fortunately for them, there are six teams that have done worse and certainly are great candidates to dispute relegation, but this does not favor Nottingham and it is necessary that they start looking for the victory in the next games, only then they can save their season.
Mid-table duel
Being in the mid-table in the Premier League is an achievement for many teams, since the competition is very high and while lifting the title is difficult, fighting relegation is not ideal, so the mid-table seems a good place to continue improving teams, the duel between Nottingham and Brighton is transcendental, since one needs to get out of the lower zone and the other wants to continue looking for the European places.
