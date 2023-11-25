Norwich City vs QPR LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers live, as well as the latest information from Carrow Road Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers match live on TV and online?
The Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers?
This is the kick-off time for the Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers match on November 25, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. -
Chile: 11:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. -
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Peru: 10:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Refereeing team
Referee: Stephen Martin.
Key player at Queens Park Rangers
One of the players to keep in mind in Queens Park Rangers is Kenneth Paal, the 26-year-old Dutch-born left back, has played 16 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and three goals, these against Cardiff City, Sunderland AFC and Coventry City.
Key player at Norwich City
One of the most outstanding players in Norwich City is Jonathan Rowe, the 20 year old English born center forward, has played 16 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and seven goals, these against; Hull City, Southampton, Millwall, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, Coventry City and Middlesbrough.
History Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2020, Norwich City dominate the record with two wins, there have been three draws and Queens Park Rangers have won zero meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Norwich City with six goals to Queens Park Rangers' three.
Actuality - Queens Park Rangers
Queens Park Rangers is developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 16 games, is in the 23rd position of the standings with 10 points, this was achieved after winning two games, drawing four and losing ten, leaving a goal difference of -16, this after scoring 11 goals and conceding 27.
Huddersfield Town 2 - 1 Queens Park Rangers
- Last five matches
Huddersfield Town 2 - 1 Queens Park Rangers
West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Queens Park Rangers
Queens Park Rangers 1 - 2 Leicester City
Rotherham United 1 - 1 Queens Park Rangers
Queens Park Rangers 0 - 0 Queens Park Rangers
Actuality - Norwich City
Norwich City has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 16 matches they are in the 16th position in the standings with 20 points, this score was achieved after winning six matches, drawing two and losing eight, they have also scored 29 goals and conceded 32, for a goal difference of -3.
Norwich City 2 - 3 Leeds United
- Last five matches
Norwich City 2 - 3 Leeds United
Norwich City 1 - 2 Middlesbrough
Sunderland AFC 3 - 1 Norwich City
Norwich City 1 - 3 Blackburn Rovers
Cardiff City 2 - 3 Norwich City
The match will be played at the Carrow Road Stadium
The match between Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers will take place at the Carrow Road Stadium in the city of Norwich (England), the stadium is where Norwich City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1935 and has a capacity for approximately 27,300 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers match, valid for matchday 17 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
