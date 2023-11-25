Atalanta vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Everything you need to know about this matchday 13 of Serie A 2023. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Gewiss Stadium, home of the club Atalanta.
How to watch Atalanta vs Napoli Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Atalanta - Napoli live on TV, your options are: Paramount and CBS Golazo
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount +
What time is Atalanta vs Napoli match for Serie A 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Atalanta vs Napoli match on November 25 in various countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 11:00 AM to be confirmed
Colombia: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ViX
Mexico: 11:00 AMItaly: 6:00 pm to be confirmed
Paraguay: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Last lineup Napoli
Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Mario, Rui, Elmas, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia.
Last lineup Atalanta
1 Marco Silvestri, 2 Festy Ebosele, 18 Nehuén Pérez 29 Jaka Bijol, 37 Roberto Pereyra, 11 Walace Souza Silva, 13 João Diogo Fonseca Ferreira, 7 Isaac Success, 24 Lazar Samardzic, 33 Jordan Zemura, 32 Martín Payero
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Atalanta vs Napoli will be Maurizio Mariani; Alessandro Giallatini, first line; Luigi Rosi, second line; Paolo Valeri, the fourth assistant.
How does Napoli arrive?
On the other hand, Napoli, the reigning Serie A champion, has been far from last season's version and now, the team coached by Walter Mazzarri, is 10 points behind the current leader, Inter Milan. The Neapolitans come into matchday 13 in fourth place in the overall standings with 21 points from 6 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats. In the last match in the Italian league, they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Empoli. In the Champions League, the Neapolitans were unable to maintain their lead and were held to a one-goal draw by Union Berlin, however, they remain second in their group only behind Real Madrid.
How does Atalanta arrive?
The Atalanta coached by Gian Piero Gasperini, comes to this matchday ranked fifth place in the overall table of Serie A only below Napoli which has 21 units so a victory today against the Neapolitans, would be super important to not drop points this season and return to the top 4 of the competition. Currently, the club from Bergamo arrives to this matchday with 20 points in the championship, product of 6 wins, 2 draws and 4 defeats. In their most recent home league match, Atalanta drew 1-1 against Udinese with a last minute goal in the 92nd minute by Ederson Dos Santos. In the Europa League, the Nerazurri managed a narrow home win against Sturm.
Matchday 13 of Serie A
The Italian league is back in action! And today, to continue with the Saturday matchday of this season 2023-2024, we will have quite an attractive match between Atalanta who will host Napoli. The locals want to take advantage of the match at home to continue the good streak and overtake Napoli in the overall table that currently occupies fourth place in Serie A. Both teams want to go for the victory in this new day and thus give a joy to their respective fans.
The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium
The match Atalanta vs Napoli will be played at the Gewiss Stadium, which is located in the City of Bergamo, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 pm (ET).
