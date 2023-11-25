Preston x Cardiff LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 97 games between the two teams in history. Preston have won 35 of them, with Cardiff winning 38 and drawing 24. In the Championship there have been 66 games, with 24 wins for Preston, 25 for Cardiff and 17 draws. Preston have met Cardiff 48 times at home, with 24 wins, 14 defeats and 10 draws. In the Championship they have played 33 games, with 17 wins, 10 losses and six draws.
Probable Cardiff
Cardiff's probable team for the match is: Alnwick, Romeo, McGuinness, Goutas and Collins; Siopis, Ralls, Bowler, Robinson and Grant; Ugbo.
Probable Preston
Preston's probable team for the match is: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay and Best; Potts, Whiteman, Browne and Brady; Holmes, Osmajc and Keane.
Absentees
For Preston, Hughes, Whatmough, Cunningham, McCann, Riis and Millar remain out. For Cardiff, Ramsey is out.
Championship
With 28 points, Preston are in fifth place in the Championship, two above Sunderland, West Brom and Hull City, and two below Southampton. Cardiff are in ninth place with 24 points, level with Middlesbrough, two above Bristol and Blackburn, and three above Watford and Stoke.
Last Matches: Cardiff
Cardiff come into the match with one win, one draw and one defeat. They won 2-0 at home to Bristol on October 28, with goals from Ng and Colwill. On November 4, at home, the draw was goalless against Stoke. And on Saturday (11), the defeat was 3-2 at home to Norwich, with goals from Fassnacht, Wintle (own goal) and Idah, while Bowler and Robinson netted.
Last Matches: Preston
Preston come into the match with one defeat and two wins in their last games. On October 28th, the defeat came 1-0 away to Hull City, with Bidace scoring. On November 4, a 3-2 win over Coventry, with goals from Holmes, Browne and Osmajic, while Wright netted twice. And on the 10th, away to Blackburn, the win came with goals from Browne and Lindsay, while Szmodics pulled one back.
