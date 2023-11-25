Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea on TV in real time?
When is the Newcastle v Chelsea match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Chelsea's probable line-up against Newcastle
Newcastle's probable line-up against Chelsea
Absences
Chelsea: Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Marcus Bettinelli, injured, are out.
In the ranking:
Chelsea, in mid-table on 16 points, are coming off the back of a 4-1 win over Tottenham and a 4-4 draw with Manchester City in their last two Premier League games. In 172 games played between the teams, the Blues have 76 wins to Newcastle's 55, and 41 draws. In their most recent clash in the English Premier League 2022/23, the teams drew 1-1.
Chelsea
At Chelsea, injuries affect several key players: Ben Chilwell with a posterior thigh muscle injury, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka both with knee injuries, Trevoh Chalobah with a thigh injury and Marcus Bettinelli out due to an as yet unspecified injury. Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia, who are recovering from knee and ankle injuries respectively, may not be completely ready to take part in Saturday's game, although they have already returned to training.
Newcastle
Sandro Tonali, who is suspended, and Lewis Hall, who belongs to Chelsea, are certain absentees for this match. On the other hand, Bruno Guimarães returns from suspension to reinforce the team. Sven Botman with a knee injury, Callum Wilson and Matt Targett both with posterior thigh injuries, Dan Burn and Elliot Anderson with back problems, Harvey Barnes with a foot injury, Jacob Murphy with a shoulder injury and Javi Manquillo with a groin injury are all out with no definite return date.
TIME AND PLACE!
Newcastle and Chelsea clash on Saturday (25) in the 13th round of the Premier League. While the Magpies are in 7th place in the league, the Blues are only in 10th. Both teams go into the game looking to improve their position in the table.
Newcastle have a long list of absentees, including Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Javi Manquillo. Also out is Sandro Tonali, who is suspended. Lewis Hall, who belongs to Chelsea, cannot play.
The match takes place in the English Premier League on November 25, 2023 at St James' Park in Newcastle, England
Premier League
Date: November 25, 2023
Time: 11am ET
Venue: St James' Park Stadium, Newcastle, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+