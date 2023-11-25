Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Update Live Commentary
Where and how to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea on TV in real time?

When is the Newcastle v Chelsea match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Newcastle and Chelsea will kick off at 11 am ET at St James' Park Stadium in Newcastle, England, in round 13 of the Premier League 2023/24.
 
Chelsea's probable line-up against Newcastle

Sanchez; James, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.
Newcastle's probable line-up against Newcastle

Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Gordon, Joelinton.
Absences

Newcastle: Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy, injured, are out.

Chelsea: Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Marcus Bettinelli, injured, are out.

In the ranking:

In the fight for the Premier League's G-4, Newcastle are looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth. For the clash, coach Eddie Howe will have the return of Bruno Guimarães, who served his suspension in the last round.

Chelsea, in mid-table on 16 points, are coming off the back of a 4-1 win over Tottenham and a 4-4 draw with Manchester City in their last two Premier League games. In 172 games played between the teams, the Blues have 76 wins to Newcastle's 55, and 41 draws. In their most recent clash in the English Premier League 2022/23, the teams drew 1-1.

Chelsea

Occupying mid-table in 10th position, Chelsea have alternated good and bad performances in the Premier League. Despite an inconsistent record, Chelsea have shown their strength in recent matches against Tottenham, with a 4-1 win, and Manchester City. In a frenetic game before the FIFA break, Chelsea and City drew 4-4, with the Londoners showing impressive resilience to equalize three times.

At Chelsea, injuries affect several key players: Ben Chilwell with a posterior thigh muscle injury, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka both with knee injuries, Trevoh Chalobah with a thigh injury and Marcus Bettinelli out due to an as yet unspecified injury. Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia, who are recovering from knee and ankle injuries respectively, may not be completely ready to take part in Saturday's game, although they have already returned to training.

Chelsea

 

Newcastle

Newcastle are seventh in the Premier League, even after losing to Bournemouth in the last round. The team faces the need for a home win to stay in contention for a place in European competitions. Playing in the Champions League this season, the club needs to justify its investment by remaining among the clubs at the top of the table.

Sandro Tonali, who is suspended, and Lewis Hall, who belongs to Chelsea, are certain absentees for this match. On the other hand, Bruno Guimarães returns from suspension to reinforce the team. Sven Botman with a knee injury, Callum Wilson and Matt Targett both with posterior thigh injuries, Dan Burn and Elliot Anderson with back problems, Harvey Barnes with a foot injury, Jacob Murphy with a shoulder injury and Javi Manquillo with a groin injury are all out with no definite return date.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Newcastle and Chelsea is valid for matchday 13 of the Premier League 2023/24.

Newcastle and Chelsea clash on Saturday (25) in the 13th round of the Premier League. While the Magpies are in 7th place in the league, the Blues are only in 10th. Both teams go into the game looking to improve their position in the table.

Newcastle have a long list of absentees, including Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Javi Manquillo. Also out is Sandro Tonali, who is suspended. Lewis Hall, who belongs to Chelsea, cannot play.

The match takes place in the English Premier League on November 25, 2023 at St James' Park in Newcastle, England

Welcome to the Newcastle vs Chelsea live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Newcastle on one side. On the other is Chelsea. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
