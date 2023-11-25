Benfica vs Famalicão LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Portuguese Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Benfica vs Famalicão on TV in real time?
Benfica's probable line-up
Famalicão's probable line-up
Roger Schmidt
"We're happy to be playing at home, but we're playing against a very good team, who are having a good season, a very compact and tactically disciplined team, who haven't conceded many goals and are dangerous in attack," he said.
"It's a cup game. Cup games always have special stories, but we have ambitious goals, we want to win the Cup this season and we're ready to play and qualify for the next round," he added.
Favoritism
Famalicão
Despite playing away from home, they were thrashed 5-0. It took 20 minutes to open the scoring. Moura's goal. Nine minutes later, Pablo extended the lead. In the final phase, Gustavo Sá scored the third goal after just five minutes. The service was completed with goals from Dobre, in the 45th minute, and Pablo, who scored his second goal of the game in the 47th minute.
This extended their unbeaten run to three games. Two wins and a draw. In the Portuguese league, the most recent encounter was a 0-0 draw against Vizela. With 16 points (four wins, four draws and three defeats), they occupy seventh place when the tie-break criteria are taken into account. Seven points below fourth-placed Braga, who close in on the qualification zone for international tournaments.
Benfica
They did score in the 45th minute through Gyokeres. The scenario, however, changed completely in the final phase with the sending off of defender Gonçalo Inácio. He was sent off after six minutes. Benfica then took control of the game, which became attack against defense. Under pressure, Sporting didn't have a single shot on target in the final phase, while the hosts had eight shots on target. Four of them were on target.
The turning point, however, only came in stoppage time. In the 49th minute, João Neves equalized with a pass from Morato. Three minutes later, Tengstedt scored his second. It was Aursnes' job to do the waiting. Benfica now have 28 points (nine wins, one draw and one defeat). They matched Sporting's tally, which, due to their disadvantage when the play-off criteria are taken into account, dropped them to second place.
TIME AND PLACE!
The clubs went straight into the third round of the competition and won their matches. Benfica beat Lusitânia 4-1 away from home, while Famalicão beat Camacha 5-0, also away from home.
Kick-off is scheduled for 17:45 (Brasília time). The match is knockout. The winner will have the right to continue the fight for the title. In the event of a draw, extra time will be played, lasting 30 minutes. Equality in extra time will lead to a penalty shoot-out.
Benfica vs Famalicão takes place this Saturday (25), at 17:45 (Brasília time), at the Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal. The match is for the Portuguese Cup 2023/24, in the new season of the Portuguese Championship.
Portuguese Cup
Date: November 25, 2023
Time: 17:45 (Brasilia time)
Venue: Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).