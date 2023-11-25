Benfica vs Famalicão LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Portuguese Cup Match
Foto: Benfica

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:09 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Benfica vs Famalicão on TV in real time?

Benfica vs Famalicão

Portuguese Cup

Date: November 25, 2023

Time: 17:45 (Brasilia time)

Venue: Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal

Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

12:04 AMan hour ago

When is the Benfica vs Famalicão match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Benfica and Famalicão will kick off at 4:45 pm ET at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, in the Portuguese Cup 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
11:59 PMan hour ago

Benfica's probable line-up

Soares; Silva, Otamendi, Morato; Luis, Neves, Aursnes, Neves; Di Maria, Silva, Cabral
11:54 PMan hour ago

Famalicão's probable line-up

Junior; Moura, Otavio, Riccieli, Nathan; Topic, Youssouf; Chiquinho, Sa, Rodriguez, Araujo
11:49 PMan hour ago

Roger Schmidt

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the game, Benfica coach Roger Schmidt praised his opponents and revealed that his aim was to win the league.

"We're happy to be playing at home, but we're playing against a very good team, who are having a good season, a very compact and tactically disciplined team, who haven't conceded many goals and are dangerous in attack," he said.

"It's a cup game. Cup games always have special stories, but we have ambitious goals, we want to win the Cup this season and we're ready to play and qualify for the next round," he added.

11:44 PMan hour ago

Favoritism

With their chests puffed out with pride after winning the derby against Sporting and taking the lead in the Portuguese league, Benfica managed to put a lid on the crisis they were going through and quell the rumors about the possible departure of coach Roger Schmidt. Famalicão, after a period of turbulence, snapped a three-game losing streak. Benfica's win is the final score on the market for this Saturday's match in the fourth round, the round of 16, of the 2023/2024 edition of the Portuguese Cup.
11:39 PM2 hours ago

Famalicão

Famalicão were the last team to reach the fourth round of the Portuguese Cup. A team from the elite division, they had the right to make their debut in the tournament in the third stage. However, their match against Camacha, a team in the Fourth Division, was postponed due to bad weather. It only ended up taking place on Saturday, November 18. It took a while, but it went off without a hitch.

Despite playing away from home, they were thrashed 5-0. It took 20 minutes to open the scoring. Moura's goal. Nine minutes later, Pablo extended the lead. In the final phase, Gustavo Sá scored the third goal after just five minutes. The service was completed with goals from Dobre, in the 45th minute, and Pablo, who scored his second goal of the game in the 47th minute.

This extended their unbeaten run to three games. Two wins and a draw. In the Portuguese league, the most recent encounter was a 0-0 draw against Vizela. With 16 points (four wins, four draws and three defeats), they occupy seventh place when the tie-break criteria are taken into account. Seven points below fourth-placed Braga, who close in on the qualification zone for international tournaments.

11:34 PM2 hours ago

Benfica

As was the case in the 1-0 win over Porto, success in the Lisbon derby wasn't matched by a great display. On the contrary. All the signs were that Benfica were heading for defeat at the Stadium of Light. Sporting were far superior in the first half. They had the ball for 56% of the time, created seven shooting opportunities, put three on target and didn't allow the home side to get a single shot away.

They did score in the 45th minute through Gyokeres. The scenario, however, changed completely in the final phase with the sending off of defender Gonçalo Inácio. He was sent off after six minutes. Benfica then took control of the game, which became attack against defense. Under pressure, Sporting didn't have a single shot on target in the final phase, while the hosts had eight shots on target. Four of them were on target.

The turning point, however, only came in stoppage time. In the 49th minute, João Neves equalized with a pass from Morato. Three minutes later, Tengstedt scored his second. It was Aursnes' job to do the waiting. Benfica now have 28 points (nine wins, one draw and one defeat). They matched Sporting's tally, which, due to their disadvantage when the play-off criteria are taken into account, dropped them to second place.

Benfica
Benfica

 

11:29 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Benfica and Famalicão is valid for the Portuguese Cup 2023/24

The clubs went straight into the third round of the competition and won their matches. Benfica beat Lusitânia 4-1 away from home, while Famalicão beat Camacha 5-0, also away from home.

Kick-off is scheduled for 17:45 (Brasília time). The match is knockout. The winner will have the right to continue the fight for the title. In the event of a draw, extra time will be played, lasting 30 minutes. Equality in extra time will lead to a penalty shoot-out.

Benfica vs Famalicão takes place this Saturday (25), at 17:45 (Brasília time), at the Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal. The match is for the Portuguese Cup 2023/24, in the new season of the Portuguese Championship.

11:24 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Benfica vs Famalicão live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match in the Portuguese Cup between two teams: Famalicão on one side. On the other side is Benfica. Follow everything about the Portuguese duel here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo