Millwall vs Coventry City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Millwall

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:16 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Millwall vs Coventry City match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:11 AMan hour ago

What time is Millwall vs Coventry City match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Millwall vs Coventry City of 25th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: Star+

Bolivia 11 am: Star+

Brazil 12 pm: Star +

Chile 11 am: Star+

Colombia 10 am: Star+

Ecuador 10 am: Star+

USA 11 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 10 am : Star+

Paraguay 11 am: Star+

Peru 10 am: Star+

Uruguay 12 pm: Star+

Venezuela 11 am: Star+

12:06 AMan hour ago

Details

Millwall
Millwall
12:01 AMan hour ago

Speak, John Dempster!

"Very pleased with the way the players played with possession and I thought we dominated the ball from start to finish and then had to deal with their long throws and corners into the box, which I thought we did well in the main. At times it was a joy to watch some of the defensive play and progression up the pitch and I thought it was a very good showing for the Senior Cup and it was brilliant to go through on penalties.

It's a brilliant challenge. It's a bit different here because you're on a 3G pitch and not a muddy pitch, if you like. So the surface was good and it allowed us to pick the ball up and play, although it's a bit different to playing on grass of course, but as I said, it was a very cold night, but good and in the end we're through to the third round of a competition we did well in last year, so it's excellent for the boys.

I thought there was a bit of pressure on us and the players handled it very well. Lucas (City's goalkeeper), who came from Wolves with work experience, not only saved the penalty to win it for us, but also played an excellent game the whole time. We're very grateful to Wolves for allowing one of their goalkeepers to come in and help us when we needed it, because we're a bit short at the moment. It ended up being a very positive night for him and the Wolves team who came to watch him will be happy and we're happy as a soccer club because we're in the next round."

11:56 PMan hour ago

Speak, Joe Edwards!

"I can't lie, if I go to The Den and get a fantastic reception, it will be a day I'll never forget. With all my family there, it will be a very special and proud moment. and that enthusiasm can be transferred to the team and the energy we have, great.

We have an opponent coming to The Den and we need to address them first. The results there haven't been good enough.

We have an opponent who is underperforming compared to last year and who hasn't won for a while. The physical data from the Sheffield Wednesday game was the most high-speed runs the team has made this season. As much as people talk about the tactical idea or possession, there's a huge physical demand for it.

I respect what the league games are and what the opposition can do. We can't go out at The Den and attack the field for 90 minutes and be light in defense. There will be a sense of high energy in our play, but there must be times when we need to rest with the ball, take some of the pain out of the game and control it. If we get it wrong, there are teams in this division who can hurt you."

11:51 PMan hour ago

Sky Blues

Coventry City have lost four and drawn one of their last five games. The Sky Blues are in 20th place with 16 points.
11:46 PMan hour ago

Lions

Millwall are in 15th place with 20 points. The Lions have two draws, one win and one defeat.
11:41 PM2 hours ago

The Den

The Den is a soccer stadium located in Bermondsey, south-east London, England. It is the home stadium of Millwall Football Club, an English soccer club. The stadium was opened in 1993, replacing the club's old stadium, also called The Den, which was located nearby.

The stadium has a capacity of around 20,146 spectators and is known for its intense atmosphere and the fervent support of Millwall fans. The name "The Den" refers to the club's reputation as the "lions", and the stadium is designed to reflect this identity.

As well as soccer matches, The Den has also been used for other events over the years. The stadium plays a central role in the lives of Millwall fans and is an important venue for the local community.

11:36 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Millwall vs Coventry City live this Saturday (25), at The Den at 10 am ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 17th round of the competition.
11:31 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship Match: Millwall vs Coventry City Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo