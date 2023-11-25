Millwall vs Coventry City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Millwall vs Coventry City match live?
What time is Millwall vs Coventry City match for Championship?
Argentina 12 pm: Star+
Bolivia 11 am: Star+
Brazil 12 pm: Star +
Chile 11 am: Star+
Colombia 10 am: Star+
Ecuador 10 am: Star+
USA 11 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 10 am : Star+
Paraguay 11 am: Star+
Peru 10 am: Star+
Uruguay 12 pm: Star+
Venezuela 11 am: Star+
Details
Speak, John Dempster!
It's a brilliant challenge. It's a bit different here because you're on a 3G pitch and not a muddy pitch, if you like. So the surface was good and it allowed us to pick the ball up and play, although it's a bit different to playing on grass of course, but as I said, it was a very cold night, but good and in the end we're through to the third round of a competition we did well in last year, so it's excellent for the boys.
I thought there was a bit of pressure on us and the players handled it very well. Lucas (City's goalkeeper), who came from Wolves with work experience, not only saved the penalty to win it for us, but also played an excellent game the whole time. We're very grateful to Wolves for allowing one of their goalkeepers to come in and help us when we needed it, because we're a bit short at the moment. It ended up being a very positive night for him and the Wolves team who came to watch him will be happy and we're happy as a soccer club because we're in the next round."
Speak, Joe Edwards!
We have an opponent coming to The Den and we need to address them first. The results there haven't been good enough.
We have an opponent who is underperforming compared to last year and who hasn't won for a while. The physical data from the Sheffield Wednesday game was the most high-speed runs the team has made this season. As much as people talk about the tactical idea or possession, there's a huge physical demand for it.
I respect what the league games are and what the opposition can do. We can't go out at The Den and attack the field for 90 minutes and be light in defense. There will be a sense of high energy in our play, but there must be times when we need to rest with the ball, take some of the pain out of the game and control it. If we get it wrong, there are teams in this division who can hurt you."
Sky Blues
Lions
The Den
The stadium has a capacity of around 20,146 spectators and is known for its intense atmosphere and the fervent support of Millwall fans. The name "The Den" refers to the club's reputation as the "lions", and the stadium is designed to reflect this identity.
As well as soccer matches, The Den has also been used for other events over the years. The stadium plays a central role in the lives of Millwall fans and is an important venue for the local community.
