Ajax vs Vitesse LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Eredivisie Match

Stay with us to follow Ajax vs Vitesse live from the Eredivisie 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ajax vs Vitesse live corresponding to Matchday 13 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Johan Cruijff Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Ajax vs Vitesse online and live from the Eredivisie 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Ajax vs Vitesse match in several countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on Star+
Brazil: 17 hours on ESPN/Star+
Chile: 17 hours on Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours on Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 21 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 14 hours on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 15 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 17 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+
Last Vitesse lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Eloy Room, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Ramon Hendriks, Alois Oroz, Mica Pinto, Carlens Arcus, Melle Meulensteen, Marco van Ginkel, Mathijs Tielemans, Amine Boutrah and Million Manhoef.
Marco van Ginkel, player to watch!
The Vitesse midfielder is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Dane continues his development and arrives after a good season last season with the team. This season the Dutchman has scored 4 goals and 1 assist. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of Vitesse's forward line and to be able to show a better level than last season.
How does Vitesse arrive?
Vitesse starts a new season in the Eredivisie ranking in eighteenth position with 8 points, after 2 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses. The team has a very interesting squad with players like Marco van Ginkel, Million Manhoef, Dominik Oroz, Carles Arcus, Kacper Kozlowski and Mathijs Tielemans to fight to have a good year and avoid relegation. Vitesse finished last season in tenth position in the Eredivisie but without the possibility of participating in the Playoffs for a ticket to UEFA tournaments. They will try to take advantage of the game with Ajax to continue advancing within the Eredivisie and surprise in the league and begin to add very important points towards permanence. The Vitesse team is going through a bad streak without scoring in 3 of the last 5 games to gradually move away from the highest positions.
Ajax's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Diant Ramaj, Jorrel Hato, Josip Sutalo, Borna Sosa, Devyne Rensch, Georges Mikautadze, Kenneth Taylor, Kristian Hlynsson, Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis.
Steven Bergwijn, player to watch!
The Ajax striker is one of the great figures of the team and the Dutch national team. Last season he was one of the great figures of Napoli's championship and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can gain a place among the best in Europe. The Dutch striker hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more call-ups with the Netherlands senior team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and to continue demonstrating his high level. The previous campaign ended with 5 goals and 2 assists in 11 games in all the team's competitions.
How does Ajax get here?
Ajax continues this season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting PSV and Feyenoord one-on-one. At the moment the team is in twelfth place with 12 points, after 3 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses. On this occasion, Ajax presents a very interesting squad with great players, including Steven Bergwijn, Davy Klassen, Branco van den Boomen and Gerónimo Rulli. The team suffered from some losses of youth players with great projection such as Edson Álvarez, Jurrien Timber, Dusan Tadic and Calvin Bassey. Ajax's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the Netherlands team's competitions. Ajax finished the 2022-2023 season in third place, 13 points behind champion Feyenoord. With this result, the team entered the qualifying stage of the UEFA Conference League, where a rival awaits to try to get into the Group Stage. The Amsterdam team's aspirations are to get back into the Champions League and fight for the Eredivisie title, which is why the front and main defense have been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the league. and achieve being among the most outstanding.
Where's the game?
The Johan Cruijff Arena located in the city of Amsterdam will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the Eredivisie. This stadium has capacity for 55,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ajax vs Vitesse match, corresponding to the matchday 12 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Johan Cruijff Arena, at 3 p.m.