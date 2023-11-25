Burnley vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Burnley vs West Ham live in the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Burnley vs West Ham live corresponding to matchday 13 of the 2023-2024 Premier League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Turf Moor. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Burnley vs West Ham online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Burnley vs West Ham match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
West Ham's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Emerson, Vladimír Coufal, Tomás Soucek, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Álvarez, Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paquetá and Mohammed Kudus.
Edson Álvarez, player to follow!
The West Ham midfielder is one of the club's great promises and arrives as a reinforcement looking to start making himself noticed as the team's top midfielder. Now, after passing through last season, Álvarez is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that the English team needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a position that qualifies for a championship. UEFA in the Premier League, in the previous campaign, he registered 4 goals and 3 assists in 44 games.
How does West Ham arrive?
West Ham United enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this new season of the 2023-2024 Premier League, after remaining in the first division of English football by finishing in fourteenth place in the Premier League with 40 units, after 11 wins, 7 draws and 20 losses. However, the Hammers managed to win the UEFA Conference League title, the highest point of the team's season. West Ham presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Lucas Paquetá, Michail Antonio, Edson Álvarez, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals and Alphonse Areola. West Ham is not a power in English football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be at the top of the mid-table. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with those who will start next season.
Burnley's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Dara O'Shea, Charlie Taylor, Vitinho, Josh Brownhill, Sander Berge, Luca Koleosho, Jóhann Gudmundsson, Jay Rodríguez and Zeki Amdouni.
Lyle Foster, player to watch!
The Burnley striker is one of the club's great promises and arrives as a reinforcement looking to start making himself noticed as the team's top offensive reference. Now, after his time last season in the Jupiler Pro League, Foster is running to be one of the leading forward players that the English team needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for permanence in In the Premier League, in the previous campaign, he recorded 9 goals and 5 assists in 33 games.
How does Burnley get here?
Burnley enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this new season of the 2023-2024 Premier League, after becoming the champion of the EFL Championship by finishing in first place in the competition with 101 points, after 29 wins, 14 draws and 3 losses. With these numbers, the team achieved promotion to the Premier League and is now fighting to remain in the highest category of English football. Burnley presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Lyle Foster, Vitinho, Jay Rodríguez, Josh Brownhill, Zeki Amdouni, Josh Cullen, Luca Koleosho and James Trafford. Arsenal is not a powerhouse in English football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be at the top of the mid-table. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the alignment with the who will seek permanence this season.
Where's the game?
The Turf Moor located in the city of Burnley will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 21,900 fans and was inaugurated in 1883.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Burnley vs West Ham match, corresponding to matchday 13 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at Turf Moor, at 10 o'clock.