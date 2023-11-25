Leicester City vs Watford FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Key player - Watford FC
Ken Sema, Swedish footballer is the key player for Valentien Ismael's team, he has played 10 league games, scoring 1 goal and providing 3 assists.
Key Player - Leicester City
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, English player is the key player for Enzo Maresca's team, he has played 16 league games, scoring 5 goals and providing 6 assists. He is one of the best players of the current season.
Head to head: Leicester City vs. Watford FC
This Saturday's match will be the 73rd duel between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 33 wins for Leicester City against 21 for Watford, in addition to 18 draws.
Watford aiming for the surprise of the day
The Hornets are looking to make a leap in quality, and what better time than to beat the championship leader, Watford is always a candidate in the Championship, however, this is not coming well in the season, the departure of a key player like Joao Pedro has affected the competitiveness of the team.
Coach Ismael commented on Saturday's game: "For us, we are focused on our own performance. We face a strong and tough opponent, but anyone can beat anyone in the Championship. We are confident, we know we have quality and we have to be united, united and brave".
Leicester City is the championship leader but they are looking for a way out of the bad streak.
The local Leicester City completes a season worthy of a team that aspires to promotion, for now they share the first place, equal on points with Ipswich Town, the two defeats against Leeds and Boro, have glimpsed flaws in a machine that seemed to go without brakes.
Italian coach Enzo Maresca confirmed that his entire squad is available, except for Doyle. This he said: "Everyone is working with us [with the exception of] Callum," Maresca said. "The rest are available for tomorrow."
Championship on fire
Both Watford FC and Leicester City have spent the vast majority of the season embroiled in separate struggles, the Foxes are the Championship leaders, while the Hornets have been in mid-table for much of the season. Leicester City are coming off the back of two negative results, and will be looking to make it three points from three.
The Stadium
The King Power Stadium is the home of Leicester City. The stadium was inaugurated in July 2002 and has a capacity of 32261 spectators.
