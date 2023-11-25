Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Brentford vs Arsenal Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brentford vs Arsenal match for the Premier League.
What time is the Brentford vs Arsenal match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Arsenal of November 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on Peacock.
Spain: 6:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:30 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Brentford's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mark Flekken, Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Christian Nørgaard, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo.
Arsenal's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
David Raya, Gabriel, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.
Arsenal players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Arsenal's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brentford. English player Eddie Nketiah (#14) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Striker Bukayo Saka (#7) is another extremely important distributor of play on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper David Raya (#22) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Arsenal in the tournament
The London soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in third position in the general table with 8 games won, 3 drawn and 1 lost, achieving 27 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Arsenal's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on November 11, it ended in a 3-1 victory against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Brentford players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Brentford's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Arsenal. Cameroonian player Bryan Mbeumo (#19) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Yoane Wissa (#11) is another play distributor on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Mark Flekken (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Brentford in the tournament
Brentford had a good start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in eleventh position in the general table after 4 games won, 4 tied and 4 lost, they have 16 points. Brentford are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on November 12, it resulted in a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Gtech Community Stadium is located in the city of Brentford, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 17,250 spectators and is the home of Brentford FC of the Premier League. It was opened on 1 September 2020 and cost £71 million.