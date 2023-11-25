ADVERTISEMENT
SPEAK UP, PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM!
"If and when that happens, I don't know. The rules are there, you can follow them. You cannot punish one team and not another. This happened to us last season for a totally different reason.
"Rules exist for a reason. There must be consistency in decisions like this. É It's a bigger and more interesting discussion for football in general than for us.
"Anyone who has seen all of their games knows that they were a threat in every game," he said. "I saw them against Aston Villa, where they were inferior, but other than that, they created chances, got results they wanted and could have gotten more easily.
"If their form continues, I don't see a problem for them, and they can perhaps use this to strengthen themselves and motivate the group if they feel they have been treated unfairly.
"If I were an Everton fan, I wouldn't be too worried about their performances so far. now. The 10 points will hurt, but if it's the rules, you'll be fine. You have to expect everyone to be treated like this."
SPEAK UP, IRAOLA!
"[Adam Smith is] ready to come in immediately, I have no doubt. Even the other day, without warming up because we weren't expecting the injury, he came in immediately and no one noticed, he was very good."
Smith made his 350ª appearance for the club in the victory over the Magpies, and Iraola reserved praise for the Cherries legend.
He added: "He is very solid, very reliable. Having someone with his experience and reliability as a coach is essential. very good."
"É It's true that we had half the team away with the national teams", he commented.
"We didn't have much time to prepare for Sheffield United all together. É only Today and tomorrow, when we travel, we are all together.
"Thereá Two or three who haven't trained with us yet are arriving during the day, so we'll see how they arrive, whether they slept during the trip.
"They have tomorrow. to train, but most of the squad trained today and everyone was fine. Everyone returned in good condition. Obviously, with the trip, they are tired, and we have to analyze who will be the best candidate. is able to help us, who can play a few minutes, who can start, but without serious injuries."
Bramall Lane has witnessed many important moments over the years, including games from different divisions of English football. Sheffield United has had prominent periods in its history, competing in several divisions of English football. The stadium is It is a significant venue for fans and an essential part of Sheffield’s rich sporting tradition.