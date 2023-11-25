AC Milan vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here AC Milan vs Fiorentina Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A match.
What time is the AC Milan vs Fiorentina match for Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Fiorentina of November 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Fiorentina's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Pietro Terracciano, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Nikola Milenkovic, Cristiano Biraghi, Fabiano Parisi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Alfred Duncan, Arthur, M'Bala Nzola, Christian Kouamé and Nicolás González.
AC Milan's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernández, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Tijjani Reijnders, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic.
Fiorentina players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Fiorentina's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against AC Milan. The Argentine player Nicolás González (#10) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Alfred Duncan (#32) is another distributor of the game on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 33-year-old goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Fiorentina in the tournament
Fiorentina had a good start to the 2023-2024 Serie A season, they are in sixth position in the general table after 6 games won, 2 tied and 4 lost, they have 20 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Fiorentina's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on November 12, it resulted in a 2-1 victory against Bologna at the Artemio Franchi and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
AC Milan Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to AC Milan's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Fiorentina. French player Olivier Giroud (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Rafael Leão (#10) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Mike Maignan (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
AC Milan in the tournament
The Milan football team started the 2023-2024 season of Serie A (Italy's first football division) well, they are in third position in the general table with 7 games won, 2 drawn and 3 lost, achieving 23 points. AC Milan seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last match was on November 11, 2023, it ended in a 2-2 draw against Lecce at the Via del Mare and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Giuseppe Meazza is located in the city of Milan, Italy. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 80,018 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1926 and is currently the home of AC Milan and Inter Milan of Serie A.