Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups in LaLiga Match (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

7:08 AM9 minutes ago

XI FC Barcelona

Iñaki Peña, starter after Ter Stegen's absence. Jong and Lamine Yamal are in the starting lineup. Gundogan is a substitute, as is Joao Felix 

 

7:08 AM10 minutes ago

XI Rayo Vallecano

This is the eleven chosen by Francisco with Camello at the forefront of the attack.

 

7:03 AM15 minutes ago

6:58 AM20 minutes ago

6:53 AM25 minutes ago

6:48 AM30 minutes ago

6:43 AM35 minutes ago

Barça loses Gavi for the whole season

Last Sunday was a major setback for both the Spanish National Team and FC Barcelona, who will not be able to count on Gavi for the whole season, as he is one of the young promises of Spanish soccer, who at only 19 years of age is already dazzling in European soccer. The young midfielder started against Georgia in the last game of the qualifiers. After 25 minutes on the field he had to be substituted, after several attempts to continue. The gestures of the Culé were more than evident that the injury was serious, and even more so after his club teammate, Ferrán Torres took his shirt off in celebration of the goal. 

 

The next day, FC Barcelona issued a statement confirming the worst omens. The statement announced that Gavi suffers a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee and an associated injury to the external meniscus, and that he will undergo surgery in the coming days. He is therefore out for the rest of the season with his club, and will have very little chance of reaching the European Championship and also the Olympic Games.

 

6:38 AM40 minutes ago

Watch out for this FC Barcelona player

Robert Lewandowski has eight goals in 14 games this season 2023-24. The 35-year-old Polish striker has just scored a goal for Poland in this international break. In the last match with the azulgrana team, he scored a decisive brace in Xavi's side's win against Alavés.

 

6:33 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Rayo Vallecano player

Álvaro García, 31-year-old midfielder. He has four goals and one assist to his name this season. He scored in the last game before the break against Girona, although he did not prevent his team's defeat.

 

6:28 AMan hour ago

How is FC Barcelona coming along?

FC Barcelona managed to go into the break with a win against Alavés after coming from behind. However, they are not in a good moment, as they have won only two of their last four games. They are third in LaLiga EA Sports with 30 points, two behind Real Madrid and four behind Girona.

6:23 AMan hour ago

How is Rayo Vallecano coming along?

They have three draws in LaLiga EA Sports and went to the break with a defeat after losing against the leader, Girona. They have not won in the league competition since October 22, when they won away against Las Palmas. They are currently in the middle of the table, in tenth position, with 18 points, four points away from the European places.
6:18 AMan hour ago

Background

A total of 43 times these two teams have faced each other with a balance of 27 wins for FC Barcelona, seven for Rayo Vallecano, while nine duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on April 26, 2023 and Rayo won 2-1. In the last four duels Rayo Vallecano have managed to win or at least draw. In 2019 was the last victory of the azulgrana side in this duel in the league competition.
6:13 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Vallecas Stadium, located in the city of Madrid. It was inaugurated in 1976 and has a capacity for 14505 spectators.

 

6:08 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona will meet in the match of the 14th round of LaLiga EA Sports.
 
6:03 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona LaLiga match.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
