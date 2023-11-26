Aberdeen vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Aberdeen vs Rangers live online
If you want to watch Aberdeen vs Rangers live on television, you can follow the game on Paramount+
What time is the Aberdeen vs Rangers match in Scottish Premiership?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this Rangers player
James Tavernier, the 32-year-old Rangers defender and captain, has 11 goals and two assists this season. Six of them in the Scottish Premiership. He is coming off a goal against Livingston and has scored five goals in his last five games.
Watch out for this Aberdeen player
Bojan Miovski comes from playing with North Macedonia in this national team break. This season he has six goals and one assist, four of them in the Scottish Premiership. He has not scored since November 4 to give his team the victory.
How do the Rangers get there?
Rangers have now gone eight consecutive matches without defeat. They have not lost in the Scottish league since September 30, when they lost to Aberdeen. They are currently in second place with 27 points, eight points behind Celtic, which is the leader of the table. However, the team coached by Philippe Clement has one game less played.
How does Aberdeen arrive?
They are coming off the back of a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Celtic. They have only won two matches out of the last eight they have played. They are currently ninth in the Scottish Premiership with a total of 12 points, two points above the bottom.
Background
The balance is in favor of Rangers who have won 166 times, 82 times Aberdeen have won and 87 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in September 2023 where Aberdeen won 1-3.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Pittodrie Stadium. The stadium was inaugurated on September 2, 1899 and has a capacity for 22199 spectators.
Preview of the match
Aberdeen and Rangers will meet in the match corresponding to the 14th round of the Scottish Premiership.
